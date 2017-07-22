Man Loses $5 Million Lottery Win Because His 16-Year-Old Son Bought His Scratch-Off Tickets: Ward Thomas Sues

Ward Thomas thought he was $5 million richer when one of five $20 Scratchers tickets in his possession showed a $5 million winning prize. The problem is that Thomas says he sent his 16-year-old son Benjamin into a gas station to cash out 12 previously winning tickets in Ward’s possession on October 16. The fact that he sent his 16-year-old son into a Mobil gas station on Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach to cash out the 12 winning tickets is what is at the heart of the matter, and the basis for a new lawsuit. Ward and Benjamin received $230 and five $20 Scratchers tickets when Benjamin received the $5 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Daily Bulletin, Ward took the winning ticket into a 7-Eleven later to verify that it was a winning ticket. Thomas also took the winning ticket into a Santa Ana lottery office to verify that he won $5 million. However, now Ward is suing the state and California Lottery Commission, saying that he has been denied his $5 million Scratchers ticket prize. Lottery officials won’t comment on how they learned the 16-year-old boy bought the winning ticket, but Ward’s lawsuit is claiming a breach of contract and other negligence of mandatory duties, because Ward claims that no signs were posted saying the 16-year-old boy couldn’t buy the tickets.

It was on December 5, when Ward learned from the Lottery Commission that he would not be able to collect his $5 million prize, because his son was considered a minor and was not able to “legally able to play the lottery.” None of the gas station’s employees, with the gas station being one of the defendants in the case, reportedly told Benjamin he was too young to buy the winning tickets.

According to ABC 7, the lawsuit accuses the lottery of false advertising, due to there allegedly being no visible signs at the store that said only those 18 years of age and older could legally play the lottery. As seen in the above photo from 2005, patrons lined up outside a store to play California Lottery games, including Mega Millions lottery tickets, as well as Super Lotto tickets, and Scratchers, in Hawthorne, California.

