NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Stars Want Kyrie Irving To Join Their Team Through Cavs Trade

NBA trade rumors have the stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves trying to lure Kyrie Irving to town. A possible NBA trade between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers is certainly possible, but would Irving want to go play in that particular city? A report by Hoops Hype was just released, with sources stating that Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns are trying to recruit the All-Star point guard.

This could be huge news because a rebuilding Minnesota Timberwolves franchise could be very formidable with a core of Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Karl-Anthony Towns. If the franchise figured out a way to keep Andre Wiggins as well, the Wolves might quickly become a contender in the tough Western Conference. Having those four players would certainly give the Wolves a competitive roster when going up against the Golden State Warriors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, suggesting he won’t be on the roster at the beginning of next season. This has set off a storm of NBA trade rumors around the league, with many teams getting linked to the Cavs and a possible deal. That includes the San Antonio Spurs, as the team looks for a star point guard to put on the court and the New York Knicks, as the team possibly looks to ship Carmelo Anthony off to Cleveland.

So what are some reasons that Irving might want to go play for the Minnesota Timberwolves? Well, the primary selling point could be that he will get to escape the shadow of LeBron James and head to a team that could use a leader as the starting point guard. Irving also has the experience that could really help the Wolves move to the next level. As part of Team USA, it was reported that Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving became friends, suggesting that the duo would enjoy playing together in this new atmosphere.

A reality is that Irving doesn’t have the leverage to stop a trade to Minnesota, so it’s a good sign for the franchise that he would be willing to accept that deal. The question then becomes what could the Wolves give up that would entice the Cavs to pull the trigger on a trade. The Wolves also just signed free agent point guard Jeff Teague to a large contract worth $19 million over the next three seasons. This could suggest that the team doesn’t even need to make a deal for Irving at this time.

There is the potential for some hurt feelings here if all the NBA trade rumors about Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns trying to lure Kyrie Irving to the Minnesota Timberwolves are true. How will that make Jeff Teague feel? He did just sign a free agent contract to be the veteran leader at the point guard position after all. Teague could already be suffering from some regret for choosing the Wolves, but he did get a huge payday out of it.

The whole situation is considered to be evolving by the minute, but it all suggests that a rather large blockbuster deal between the Cleveland Cavaliers and another franchise is coming. Will the NBA trade rumors soon reveal a deal between the Wolves and Cavs?

