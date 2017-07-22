New York Cracks Down On Texting And Driving, Issuing $850 Fines: Facebook Debates If It’s Fair Or Out Of Line

The state of New York has cracked down on texting while driving, according to a Facebook post. According to 500Plus HP For Sale, New York City police are issuing tickets for texting while driving.

According to the report, police issuing tickets wasn’t even the shocking part. Most people would agree that texting while driving should be avoided. However, the post claims that New York residents are being fined $850 for texting behind the wheel.

Facebook users debated if it was outrageous or fair. Most social media users felt it was not fair. One person replied that they could “multi-task,” and they don’t think they should be punished because someone else cannot drive and text at the same time. The user went on to say “the act of texting and driving is completely safe.”

Another person replied that they felt this is just another instance that the government is trying to “butt in” his business and refused to pay for “someone else’s mistakes.”

According to New York Traffic, New York doubled the fines for texting and driving in 2017. The website didn’t explicitly state the fine amount, only quoting what the fine was in 2013.

In 2013, the fine for a first offense of texting while driving was $50 to $150. It is entirely possible that the law was changed and larger fines were imposed to discourage drivers from driving and texting.

Did you know, texting while driving increases the chances of a crash by up to 23 times? Don’t Text while you Drive. #TipOfTheWeek #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/Hte9bxK1rm — FERO (@feromobiles) July 19, 2017

Between 2005-2011, 145 fatal accident occurred due to one or both of the drivers being distracted on their mobile devices.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo believes they should be tougher on texting and driving and wants to consider suspending licenses of those drivers who get multiple infractions for texting and driving.

New York has implemented a five point designation for texting and driving, making it the second most severe moving violation. Speeding 21 miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit carries a six point designation. If a driver accumulates 11 points or more in an 18-month rolling period, their license can be suspended.

According to an NCBI research study, driving and texting increases your odds of getting into an automobile accident by 23 percent. If the driver has been drinking or using any other substance, their risk increases 30 percent.

As for the image shared on Facebook, many pointed out that it could be photoshopped.

Do you think an $850 fine is too much for texting and driving? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Sam72/Shutterstock]