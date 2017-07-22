Bad News For Fans Hoping To See Rey Mysterio Make His WWE Return

Over recent years, Rey Mysterio has done wonderful work outside of WWE. He’s been a part of some great matches on the independent scene as well as with AAA and Lucha Underground. Mysterio has found a lot of success and would have no trouble continuing to do good work, but wrestling fans became very excited when rumors began to circulate about Rey possibly making his WWE return after a two-year absence.

Meanwhile, there have been some even stronger rumors about Global Force Wrestling also negotiating a possible contract with Mysterio. Apparently, the promotion has already offered Rey a contract. However, it hasn’t been reported whether or not he’s seriously considering the offer or if he has already signed. That is leaving the WWE Universe with some hope that the powers that be and Mysterio will work something out.

Unfortunately for many fans within the WWE Universe, it’s being reported that Rey Mysterio returning to WWE is unlikely right now. Although he could do a lot with the company, it seems negotiations with GFW and Mysterio are moving much faster than any talks that have happened with WWE. Therefore, a new deal working out between Mysterio and WWE officials is not as likely to happen as a huge contract with GFW.

Mysterio could sign a part-time contract with WWE. When Rey did speak with WWE officials, they talked about merchandising and his schedule. It’s unclear if the idea of bringing him to 205 Live was brought up, but that could have been a part of WWE’s pitch. Interestingly enough, Mysterio has been training his son Dominik to become a wrestler. WWE may have an advantage because of the WWE Performance Center.

There is no question the WWE Universe would love to bring Mysterio back to the company. WWE officials have been trying to replace his presence in the Mexican market ever since he left. Not only that, but Rey is one of the most recognizable babyfaces in the industry. That will always be valuable to the WWE product, and it could do wonders for 205 Live, especially if Mysterio vs. Neville were to happen down the line.

Rey Mysterio’s contract with Lucha Underground is expected to expire in September after the brand’s third season was aired on the Rey Network. After that, he will have a 90-day non-compete period. Therefore, the earliest Mysterio could even appear on WWE programming would be the end of the year. His future in wrestling likely won’t be official until then, so Mysterio has some time to consider all his options and make the best decision for him.

