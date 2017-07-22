‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Comic-Con Reel Shows Hope Vows To Reunite Mikaelson Family

The Originals Season 5 sizzle reel was shown at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. In the clip, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) makes a promise. She vows to reunite her family, even if it destroys her. Will she be successful or will her attempts bring back The Hollow? As fans recall, the Season 4 villain was not able to be killed and was nearly impossible to defeat. How will Hope, who will be a teenager when the show returns, bring her family back together?

Posted on YouTube, The Originals Season 5 sizzle reel shows someone painting, most likely Hope. As scenes of the family’s past flash across the screen, a young woman talks about the Mikaelson legacy. The siblings promised to be together “always and forever,” a promise they were forced to break during the Season 4 finale in order to save Hope.

The young woman speaks about how the first vampires were monsters to most. However, they meant everything to a few. Eventually, they found their way back to New Orleans, a city they once considered to be their home. That is where Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) found out he was going to be a father, even though it seemed impossible at the time.

“Where the good times rolled… and the heads did, too.”

In the sizzle reel, Klaus and Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) daughter says that some things are worth fighting for. She explains that sometimes it is impossible to give up, even when all hope is lost.

“What happens when the thing that you love the most is overtaken by darkness? How can you fight your enemies when you are also fighting yourself?”

Toward the end of the sizzle reel, Hope says that every family has a legacy and this is hers. She has every intention of fighting for her family, for always and forever. She is determined to reunite her family, even if it completely destroys her. The question fans have, is how will she do that without allowing The Hollow to piece herself back together again?

What do you think of The Originals Season 5 sizzle reel released at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con? What do you believe will happen with Hope and the Mikaelson family?

