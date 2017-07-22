Wonder Woman Movie Gets Official Sequel Announcement– It’s Coming!

Wonder Woman is getting a sequel. ComicBook.com reports that Warner Bros made the announcement at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday. Gal Gadot will be back, playing the role of Diana, the princess of Themyscira but the other details are still under wraps.

Wonder Woman became a blockbuster hit for Warner Bros. As The Verge reports, the Patty Jenkins helmed film became the third highest grossing film made by the studio. Only The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises made more money that Wonder Woman.

Forbes reports that the first female-led superhero movie in years made about $384 million at the domestic box office. They also project that the film will surpass the $386.9 million domestic gross earned by Guardians Of The Galaxy 2. This will mean that Wonder Woman would have made the most most money out of every film realeased this summer so far. It will also then become 2017’s second most successful movie at the US box office.

As NME reports, the numbers also mean that Wonder Woman is the highest grossing film directed by a woman. Mamma Mia, directed by Phyllis Lloyd held the title previously. It’s also beaten the previous record holder for biggest opening weekend by a female director. Fifty Shades Of Grey previously held the title for that.

The film has been a great boost to Gal Gadot’s career. This iconic role has pushed her into the spotlight, a sequel plus an appearance in the upcoming Justice League, means that her star-power isn’t about to fade anytime soon.

One actress who could have been basking in all of this Wonder Woman glory is Charlize Theron. She recently told Metro that director Patty Jenkins approached her about appearing in the movie but they couldn’t make the scheduling work. She did not mention the role that was offered to her. Theron would have been perfect addition to Themyscira. Her performance as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road showed that she is more than capable of playing a fierce warrior.

‘[Patty] She did come to me, and at the time I was either working on something or I don’t know. There was a reason I couldn’t do it.’

But even though we didn’t see her strap on the leather in Wonder Woman, we can still look forward to seeing the South African actress kick butt in Atomic Blonde. Maybe we’ll see her in the sequel.

Do you think the Wonder Woman sequel could surpass the first movie? Let us know your prediction in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]