Royal Fashion: The Cost Of Duchess Kate’s Wardrobe For Her Royal Tour, Selected Designs Did Not Disappoint

The Duchess of Cambridge is ever impressing onlookers and royal enthusiasts with her impeccable style sense and fashion selections. Each royal tour involves a carefully planned out wardrobe that usually has a hefty price tag attached. The latest tour, which Kate Middleton and Prince William recently returned from, included a 5-day visit to Germany and Poland and a wardrobe in tow that was worth £26,352.20, coming in at over £5,270 per day, according to Daily Mail U.K.

Kate does have her stylist to thank for putting together the flawless ensembles by designers from Germany, Britain and Poland. Natasha Archer reportedly spent an entire four weeks ahead of the tour determining which pieces would best suit the occasion and the various events that Middleton and her prince would attend. Ever sure to dress in a manner that complements the culture of the nations traveled to, the duchess carried on this tradition with a number of stunning looks.

Middleton’s attire even matched the flags of the respective nations, as the duchess donned red and white in Poland and gold, red and black in Germany. The Daily Mail noted the fabulous look Kate wore in Warsaw on Monday night to honor the queen for her birthday.

“Kate pulled out all the stops for a birthday party held in honour of the Queen at Warsaw’s Lazienki Park on Monday night. Flying the flag once again for European fashion, she chose a dress by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska – similar designs cost £1,460 – teamed with an old pearl necklace and dazzling Balenciaga earrings.”

On Wednesday, Kate touched down in Berlin hand-in-hand with her adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, wearing a gorgeous blue custom Catherine Walker coat and dress. The Duchess of Cambridge matched her own attire to that of her children’s, all wearing vibrant blue shades. As the publication notes, Kate was certainly channeling Jackie O in this specific ensemble.

On Thursday evening, Kate Middleton looked simply stunning in a gorgeous number by German designer Markus Lupfer during the ballroom event in Berlin. The beauty recycled her Prada heels and pearl bracelet-formerly worn by Princess Diana- to complement the gorgeous dress which included a lovely swallow print on it.

The short trip to Poland and Germany was clearly a success and was, as Forbes relayed, a purposeful one which was intended to ease tensions between European nations while Britain continues to negotiate and plan its exit from the European Union.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]