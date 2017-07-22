‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Will Summer Townsend Return? Marie Wilson Says She Wants To Come Back

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease many old faces will be coming back to Salem. Fans already know that Chandler Massey and Alison Sweeney are returning. Could Marie Wilson reprise her role of Summer Townsend? In an interview in the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, the actress said she would love to come back to the NBC soap opera.

Possible DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the long-running series.

Summer Townsend is a name that Days Of Our Lives fans have not heard in a while. She first appeared in Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) dreams on February 1, 2016. After receiving Dr. Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) heart, Brady was somehow getting Daniel’s memories, dreams, and emotions. It led him to search for the mysterious woman in his dreams. It turned out that she was related to Daniel and was the baby Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) gave up years ago.

On DOOL, Summer was a confused woman with a lot of issues. She stole from Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Maggie when arriving in Salem. Even though it was never proven, many fans believe she was also responsible for Brady and Theresa’s (Jen Lilley) son being kidnapped. Eventually, she left Salem after saying a very quick, but tearful, goodbye to her birth mother.

In Marie Wilson’s interview with CBS Soaps In Depth, the actress was asked about the possibility of returning to Days Of Our Lives. It turns out she would love to come back. She would especially enjoy working with Eric Martsolf again.

“I think Summer needs to come back; that would be so much fun. I’d love to work with Eric again – he’s awesome!”

However, she couldn’t give any clues if she has been approached about coming back to the NBC soap opera. She would only say “who knows” and “we’ll see.”

Hanging out with the squirrels @cawildlife picnic #wildlife #rescue #awareness A post shared by Marie Wilson (@mariewilsonofficial) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

It was teased by Soap Central that Chandler Massey is not the only dead character returning. In Soap Opera Digest‘s interview with new head writer Ron Carlivati, he said there will be no new faces until the beginning of 2018. However, he did not rule out bringing back some old characters. In fact, there is a rumor that there are a few more returns that have not been released.

On Amazon now! @amazonvideo #amazon #LOTL #LadiesOfTheLake #deadly www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B06XX7W6YV/ref A post shared by Marie Wilson (@mariewilsonofficial) on May 16, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

If Marie Wilson does reprise her role on Days Of Our Lives, let’s hope Summer can mend her relationships and turn her life around.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]