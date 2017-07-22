A Kentucky Father Confesses He Threw And Killed Newborn, ‘I Was Just Tired’

A Louisville, Kentucky man admitted to throwing and killing his 3-month-old son because he was tired and the baby wouldn’t stop crying, Crime Watch Daily reported.

Cody Bates was charged with murder for the death of his little boy. In an interview, just a few hours after the infant passed away, the father changed his story multiple times.

His first story claimed that the newborn was sleeping with him on the couch and fell off. Law enforcement advised Bates that his injuries were not consistent with just falling off the sofa. The baby had a brain bleed and a skull fracture.

Cody came back and gave the police another story. He said that he was standing at the table and his baby wouldn’t stop crying. He stated that he “flung him over” and the infant hit the floor with his head up.

The police believed that Bates threw his baby because he couldn’t take his crying anymore and he felt overwhelmed. Even so, he was charged with murder.

Bates cried several times in his interview with police before giving his final account of what led to the infant’s death. In the police car on the way to the station, he appeared way calmer.

While riding in the backseat of the cop car, Bates explained that “maybe it’s better that his son died.” He went on to say that the child’s death will allow the child’s mother more freedom, allowing her to pursue her educational goals.

When Cody learned that he was going to be arrested and charged with murder, the young father broke down again. He broke down after he realized that he was going to go to jail and would lose his job. After a few minutes, he mumbled that he was going to lose everything.

Cody Bates isn’t allowed any contact with the family of his baby’s mother. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

