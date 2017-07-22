Four Men Accused Of Gang Raping Florida Woman At A House Party

Authorities in Orange County, Florida, say four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were arrested Wednesday night after they allegedly gang raped a woman at a house party. According to WESH 2 News, in May of this year during Mother’s Day weekend, a woman — whose name and age has not been released — told police officers that she attended a party at a house on Calderdale Avenue in Windermere with a friend.

Officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that as she was having a drink, an unidentified person approached her from behind and hugged her. That individual reportedly led her to an upstairs bedroom where she was raped by four men, identified as Miguel Baez Arriechi, Manuel Zavarse, Enrique Lopez Cosson, and Gabriel Zavarse Cedeno.

The victim told officials that she told the suspects “no,” but they continued to rape her. A friend of the victim later found her naked on the floor and made sure she made it home safely.

It was reported that the victim believed she may have been drugged as she had no recollection of how she made it home, and she stated that she was unable to remember what happened in full detail.

According to a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim remembers being sexually attacked, but she does not remember what took place during the ordeal. One minute she was purportedly being ganged raped at a house party, then the next minute she was laying in her own bed.

Police officials did not say what led to the arrest of the four men, but the suspects were booked into the Orange County Jail several weeks after the alleged rape.

They are being charged with sexual battery by multiple perpetrators.

A police report indicates that the woman was raped by three men, not four. However, it was not immediately made clear why a fourth person was arrested in connection to the house party rape.

Two of the four men, Baez and Cosson, made a court appearance on Thursday where they were read their charges. As of now, all suspects are being held at the Orange County Jail without a bond.

