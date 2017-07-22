‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Weeks Of July 24-28 & July 31-August 4: Spencer Rescued, Carly Saves Liz

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks, July 24 to August 4, reveal that Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) hallucinations of Sonny (Maurice Benard) seems to be getting worse and feeds into her need for revenge. Sam also doesn’t like that Sonny is drawing Jason (Billy Miller) into his dealings. According to the latest General Hospital spoilers, Sam’s breaking point will be after she confronts Garvey (Rick Gavanello) and she snaps. Sam will shoot Sonny and leave him for dead.

General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry stated that Hayden (Rebecca Budig) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will spend some time together and bond. However, dark days loom for Liz as she will soon be drawn into a drama of her own. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Liz will soon be held captive and will have to fight to survive. The upcoming storyline will have Carly (Laura Wright) and Dante (Zamprogna) saving her from her ordeal.

Hayden also has her own demons to slay, as Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is ever-determined to keep on digging into her past that she was well behind her. Hayden will have to confront her past and deal with Dr. Obrecht who simply refuses to give up on making her life miserable.

Sonny's always had blood on his hands… now it's there literally. What did Sam do?!? #GH #GeneralHospital @mauricebenard A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

General Hospital spoilers for the two weeks of July 24 to July 28, and July 31 to August 4, also teases that the search for Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) continues. Spencer finally escapes, but not before some surprises are revealed.

Nathan is one happy man according to the latest spoilers. General Hospital fans will see him welcoming Maxie (Kirsten Storms) home with unbridled joy. He is, however, not being truthful about what happened with Amy (Risa Dorken), and Mac (John J. York) is encouraging him to be duplicitous.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 31 to August 4, sees Ava (Maura West) still recovering from the fire. However, spoilers state that she will receive an offer from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) that will leave her feeling hopeful.

Hayden remains in the limelight for the week of July 31 to August 4. Dr. Obrecht will carry on with her plot as planned, but this will leave Hayden feeling guilty. Will she confide in Finn (Michael Easton) or will she choose to keep it away from him? On the other hand, Finn is also planning a surprise for the woman expecting his child, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that Finn’s surprise for Hayden won’t pan out the way that he expected it to.

SNEAK PEEK: Did Sam really think she could keep this from Jason forever? https://t.co/AN3vTJ3UjF #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 16, 2017

Sam’s actions and mental state has affected everyone around her, most of all Jason. Jason cannot understand what is happening to Sam, but he will try to support her through it all. Other General Hospital spoilers state that there will be an intruder at Wyndemere, inspiring Valentin to act quickly.

Just because Spencer is at home, it doesn’t mean that the drama has ended for Laura (Genie Francis). General Hospital spoilers reveal that she will receive a threat that will shake her to the core.

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]