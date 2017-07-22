One Direction Drama: Louis Tomlinson’s Mom Asked Him To Make Up With Zayn Malik Before Death

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are on speaking terms now and we have Tomlinson’s mom to thank for that.

In a recent interview with the Sun, Tomlinson shared that his mother encouraged him to mend fences with the former One Direction member.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f–king short,'” Tomlinson, 25, said during the interview. “A mother’s intuition is just f–king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.”

Louis said that he took his mom’s advice and met up with Zayn and they cleared the air.

“I can’t stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn’t sit with me right,” Tomlinson said. “If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice.”

This is even more poignant when you remember that Louis’ mother died last year, in December 2016, after she lost her battle with leukemia. She was 43.

Louis and Zayn may have lost touch when Malik left the band, but they were pretty close before his departure.

“I would always see the good in Zayn and also watch him shoot himself in the foot with some of his decisions, but he’s just a little misunderstood,” Tomlinson said of the “Pillowtalk” singer.

Louis Tomlinson says that his mother's dying wish was for him to reconcile with Zayn Malik: https://t.co/p1qEErhfGI pic.twitter.com/u9birJ7E5p — E! News (@enews) July 22, 2017

The interview with the Sun didn’t just focus on Louis relationship with Zayn

He also chatted about those rumors that he might be dating his other One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles. As Digital Spy noted, there’s a particular subsection of the 1D fandom that seems convinced that Louis and Harry are dating. They’ve given the fantasy celebrity pairing a name: Larry Stylinson.

During his interview Louis revealed that the rumors ended up putting some distance between him and Harry because he became more self-conscious about how they interacted in public. The rumors also bothered him because he felt that they disrespected his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

“I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did,” Tomlinson said.

Louis has talked about the Harry Styles dating rumors in the past. He called them “bullsh*t” in 2012 on his official Twitter account. Digital Spy also reported that he blocked the name Larry on Instagram so that he wouldn’t have to see any fan-fiction photos involving him and Harry.

Speaking of relationships, Louis also revealed to the Sun that he was initially surprised that a romance developed between Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole. He added that when Liam first broke the news to them about it, he was excited, but tried to play it cool. Now, a couple of years later, Liam has welcomed his first child with Cole, a boy who they’ve named Bear.

“But I’m really happy for him,” Louis added. “I think it’s important that Liam has someone around him who’s going to really look after him. I don’t know Cheryl too well. I’ve always thought she’s lovely, so hopefully she looks after our Liam.”

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]