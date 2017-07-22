Award-winning singer songwriter Randy Newman admits that he has written a song about the penis of POTUS, but decided that it is “too vulgar” for his current album. Newman is no stranger to over the top songs which push the limits, but he has self-censored and decided a song about the current president’s male appendage was pushing the limits of good taste and good sense, though he says he is not sorry that he wrote and recorded it. For the record, Newman says it’s not the topic that is at issue, but the language was too crude.

Randy Newman isn’t the first musician to speak out is a negative way about Donald Trump. Another singer songwriter, John Legend, found himself the victim of a Twitter hack that was done for the purpose of ranting about President Trump. The hacker used vulgar language and made threats against the president, and Legend condemned the person for that, but all in all, the singer thought his hacker was pretty funny.

“My hacker is vulgar but kinda hilarious. I’ll try to be funnier from now on so he won’t feel the need to ghost write for me.”

Legend said that even though he wishes that Trump would go away, he would never threaten him with violence. John Legend’s hacker also called POTUS “Cheeto,” and Legend said he would never do that either.

“I wouldn’t call him a Cheeto because I enjoy Cheetos.”

Randy Newman is best known for songs like “I Love L.A.,” “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from the movie Toy Story,” and “Short People,” but for his album which comes out next month, he had politics on the brain, writing a song about Vladimir Putin, and one about Donald Trump’s member. But for the album called Dark Matter, Newman decided to scratch the track about Trump’s genitals, which had the refrain “what a d**k.”

“I did write about him. But the language was too vulgar. It felt too easy. The song was ‘My d**k’s bigger than your dick / It ain’t braggin’ if it’s true / My d**k’s bigger than your dick / I can prove it too / There it is! There’s my d**k / Isn’t that a wonderful sight? / Run to the village, to town, to the countryside / Tell the people what you’ve seen here tonight.'”

Randy Newman said that the more he thought about it, it was the right move not to include the song because it just added more negativity.

“I just didn’t want to add to the problem of how ugly the conversation we’re all having is, so I didn’t put it out.”

But even though Randy Newman decided to cut the Trump penis tune, “Putin” made it onto the album. But Newman says that the Putin song was more about a consummate egomaniac, but it isn’t a hatchet job.

“The funny thing was that the song I ended up writing wasn’t even that hard on him, despite the fact he’s a terrible person.”

Though Randy Newman has written poignant songs as well as funny, satirical songs, he says that writing the funny, biting songs is actually harder.

“The comedy ones are harder because you have to keep the comedy going. There are jokes in the front of it and a joke in the middle and then you have to have a funny finish.”

Dark Matters will be released on August 4th.

Do you think Randy Newman made the right decision by not releasing the song about President Donald Trump’s penis? Do you think the song will leak out anyway?

