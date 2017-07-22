Ezekiel Elliott Suspension: Teams Pushing NFL To Suspend Dallas Cowboys Running Back Immediately

An Ezekiel Elliott suspension could be coming from the NFL very soon, with the Dallas Cowboys losing their star running back for an unknown number of games. A report by CBS Sports just stated that there are teams around the league pushing for the NFL to take action, even though there may be an obvious conflict of interest in this situation. The league has also reportedly just wrapped up a year-long investigation on Elliott, despite the negative press he has received over the past week about another incident off the field.

One of the obvious reasons that other NFL owners are pressing for this Ezekiel Elliott suspension is due to action the league has taken against other players in the past. The NFL has reacted to news of incidents during college, with the league suspending Terrelle Pryor for something that happened at Ohio State. This all leads to many NFL analysts feeling that Roger Goodell will suspend Elliott to open the 2017 season, with the only question being how many games the Cowboys will lose him.

During the 2016 NFL season, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 322 carries. Elliott also had another 363 yards and a touchdown through the air, taking advantage of his 32 receptions. His total yardage from scrimmage was 1,994 yards, with 16 touchdowns to show for his rookie season. Those were impressive numbers by any measurement, which means losing him could really harm an attempt by the Cowboys to finally get back to the Super Bowl.

“As close to Ezekiel Elliott as I’ve seen…”

“He’s a freak.”

“I’m not saying he’s Bo Jackson, but…” https://t.co/FVnzr1Sx30 — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) July 19, 2017

Dan Patrick was quoted in the article by CBS, giving his thoughts on the situation and why owners feel that a message needs to get sent.

“He’s going to get punished for something that happened at Ohio State, he was not charged for it, with sexual assault, but he’s going to be suspended maybe one or two games. What is happening is other owners are saying to the commissioner, hey, you punished us, make sure you punish the Cowboys here. That’s sort of what’s going on behind the scenes. And I said, if you’re the players association… asking this person, does he know if the players association would stand up on Ezekiel Elliott’s behalf? That’s the key.”

There could be a lot of drama in the near future for Dallas Cowboys fans and fantasy football owners. Nearly all of the NFL rumors about this situation reveal that Elliott is going to be suspended and that the league may deal out a harsh punishment. With the new reports that other NFL owners are pushing for action, it might have left NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with few options. The league could provide a small favor to the franchise by revealing the length of the Ezekiel Elliott suspension as soon as possible, but will that happen?

