‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For July 24-28 [Update]: Abigail Hit By Car Meant For Dario After Rescuing Chad

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the week of July 24 reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) will end up fighting for her life on a hospital bed after being hit by a car that was meant for Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). However, she will rescue Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) from danger before she gets hit.

Abigail had married Dario to help him avoid deportation, but after they were married, she discovered that he was involved in money laundering. When she threatened to go to the police, Dario blackmailed her with a photo showing the man she loves, Chad, standing over the corpse of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry).

Abigail tries to recruit Theo (Kyler Pettis) to destroy the incriminating photo. However, Dario is arrested before Theo can destroy the photo, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Dario is soon released from police custody and Abigail is relieved to learn that he did not inform the police about the photo. However, Dario continues to use the photo to blackmail Abigail.

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers state that Dario will tell Abigail that he wants to leave Salem. However, he is not leaving alone; he wants Abigail to leave with him. He makes it clear that if she refuses to leave with him, he will go to the police with the photo and Chad will go to prison.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail and Chad's deep feelings for each other resurface.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fGNQgn2ewe — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 21, 2017

Although Abigail married Dario only as a favor to stop him from being deported, it is clear that Dario believes that he and Abigail can have a relationship and that he does not want to lose Abigail to Chad. His insistence that Abby must give their marriage a chance reveals that he believes they can have a genuine marriage relationship.

Abby feels trapped, she can’t contemplate allowing Dario to go to the police with the photo, so she agrees to leave Salem with him, but he makes him promise not to inform on Chad to the police.

Days Of Our Lives collage. July 13, 2017 episode just Abigail Deveraux DiMera edition. All Marci Miller. #Days @MarciMiller @TeamChabby pic.twitter.com/VynfCmYmnJ — Chrissy (@PerryJuDo4ever) July 13, 2017

Abby has never revealed her situation with Dario to Chad. She also does not tell him why she is leaving Salem with him. However, Chad suspects that something is amiss. He approaches Abigail and demands an explanation for her actions. Abby tries to control her emotions but she loses control and admits to Chad that she is doing it for him. However, she does not reveal information about the incriminating photo.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that someone else will find out about the fake marriage between Dario and Abby.

Gabi (Camila Banus) finds out about the secret marriage arrangement and spills the beans to Chad. Enraged, Chad confronts Dario and a heated exchange ensues between them. The verbal exchange escalates quickly into a fist fight. As the men exchange blows, a driver hired by someone to assassinate Dario tries to run him down. But the driver targets Chad mistakenly.

Abigail arrives at the scene and rushes to save Chad. She manages to push Chad out of the way, but she is hit instead.

Distraught, Chad stays by Abigail’s side as she fights for her life at the hospital, praying desperately for her survival.

Fans can rest assured that Abigail will pull through and that the chain of events that nearly ended in a disaster will provide the opportunity for Abby and Chad to rekindle their relationship.

