Melania Back At Trump Tower For 3 Days: Mrs. Trump Smiles Talking On A Cell Phone Leaving Manhattan [Photos]

For those wondering how First Lady Melania Trump can hide in plain sight at the White House, here’s the answer: Melania has been spending time at Trump Tower. While Melania has been buzzed about because of a wax figure of Melania being unveiled in Madrid and for being called beautiful by Corey Lewandowski, it turns out Melania spent three days at Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to the Daily Mail.

The photos of Melania featured on the publication’s website show Mrs. Trump smiling as she left Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, where she had spent three days. No fewer than eight Secret Service vehicles accompanied Melania, who got her own lane through Lincoln Tunnel in the crowded traffic. It isn’t the first time Melania has returned to Trump Tower since she and Barron moved to the White House in June. However, Barron was not photographed with Melania on her jaunts to Trump Tower.

The Daily Mail article was published on Saturday, June 22, and has been shared 30 times on social media, but gathered 300 comments pretty rapidly. The comments section of the article is rife with opinions as to why Melania returned to Trump Tower, and thoughts about tying up so much midtown traffic.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump plans to spend 18 days in Bedminster, New Jersey, for vacation, as reported by NBC New York.

The presumption is that Melania and Barron will join President Trump on August 3, when he travels to the “summer White House” for nearly three weeks. Whether Melania will make any jaunts from New Jersey back to Trump Tower during that period of time remains to be seen.

Melania once again wore dark sunglasses, and her huge diamond ring could be seen in her photos in New York as she held her left hand up to her ear to speak on her phone. Melania’s trip to Trump Tower took place as President Trump promoted products made in America this past week.

As seen in the top photo above, Melania smiled nearly 10 years ago as she attended a cocktail party related to TRUMP Magazine at Trump Tower in New York City, on September 25, 2007.

