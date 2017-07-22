The Trump Family: New Report Claims POTUS Taught His Kids To ‘Never Admit Your Mistakes’ & ‘To Fight Dirty’

Donald Trump is extremely tough on his children— Donald, Jr, 39, Ivanka, 35, Eric 33, Tiffany, 23, and Barron, 11. He expects them to prove themselves “worthy of his attention” at a young age. People magazine reported the POTUS taught his kids his creed of winning at all cost and “never admitting mistakes.”

Trump Is Hard On His Kids

A source close to Trump revealed that Donald doesn’t like failure and mistakes and he refuses to accept them. It puts his children in the position to justify themselves so that Trump will give them any attention.

In 2014, Ivanka revealed that her parents taught her to work hard and the value of a dollar. They had to prove themselves to their father. In other words, they had to prove they were “worthy” of their name to reap the benefits of his wealth.

In 2003, Donald, Jr. revealed that his dad gave him $300 a month in college. Anything more than that, he had to work for. Trump’s son explained that his father views everything as a transaction, every dinner or conversation he has is one step closer to whatever goal he has at the time.

Trump Taught His Kids To Stick Together And Never Admit Mistakes

The POTUS has gotten away with plenty, both in and out of the White House. He bragged that his inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama, which was not true. In November, he settled out of court in a fraud case. Then, the whole conspiracy surrounding his tax returns and why he refused to disclose the documents.

Trump taught his kids to stick together when under attack. When something comes out against one of them in the press, they build a wall and defend their family member, no matter if they are at fault.

A White House insider stated that he had never seen such loyalty to each as with the Trump family. The kids would never speak badly about their father. POTUS scares his sons because they know he could “ruin them,” the source added.

Like Donald’s youngest child, Barron, Trump’s three older children grew up in the penthouse in Trump Tower. According to the People report, Ivanka has always been his favorite because he has always believed, she looked good on his arm. His son had to work hard to compete for the POTUS attention.

Inside the Trump family’s turmoil amid the Russia scandal—and how First Sons Don Jr. and Eric 'never wanted this' https://t.co/FHLs1qMz8U pic.twitter.com/YBLcbdAE1H — People Magazine (@people) July 19, 2017

Donald’s Life Growing Up

Growing up, Donald never had a group of friends. As a child, he was consumed with his father’s business and spent his free time learning everything he could. His dad would tell him every morning before school not to take drugs, cigarettes, or drink alcohol. The early morning chat was usually his only contact with his father each day.

A source claims that the Trump family are miserable in the White House and “can’t wait for his term to be over.” Trump can’t make any business deals and being president isn’t what he expected.

“Eric and Don, Jr, never wanted the presidency. Donald can’t do any deals because he will be overly scrutinized, but he refuses to quit. He cannot wait for his term to be over!”

Do you think America will ever embrace the Trumps as the first family? Will Donald run for president in 2020?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]