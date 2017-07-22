Bella Thorne Fake Explicit Video Scandal Has Ex Tyler Posey Offering To Be ‘There For Her’

Bella Thorne’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey wants her to know that he is “there for her” following the fake explicit tape release earlier this week.

Despite the fact that when people thought that the Bella Thorne explicit tape was real and they accused Tyler Posey of being the one to have filmed her, the actress’s ex-boyfriend is offering his support through the scandal.

Bella Thorne, 19, and Tyler Posey, 25, reunited earlier this week at Comic-Con in San Diego.

An insider alleged to Hollywood Life that Tyler has had “limited contact” with Bella, especially being so busy with Comic-Con but that “she knows he’s there for her anytime she needs.”

The source added that when Posey does reach out to Bella, “it’s not ever going to be about the alleged sex tape.”

The Famous In Love actress’s world was briefly shaken up on earlier this week when an alleged video clip of her masturbating in a car surfaced online.

The video was actually posted in 2016 and a woman could be heard saying “I really needed a father.”

The insider close to Posey said that he is not planning on watching the fake explicit video and “wants to be above that.”

“He knows that if Bella needs advice, she’ll ask for it and he’ll be there for her. He will not initiate the conversation, though.”

Bella Thorne has since decided to make light of the situation saying, she doesn’t “even masturbate that way” and then recorded herself making fake moaning sounds while petting her cat.

“You guys think this is real?”

Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don’t even masterbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo???????? — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

The former Disney Channel star said that the “worst part” about the fake sex tape was the fact that it seemed like they were “making fun” of her for losing her father.

“Me being daddyless is soooo funny.”

The 19-year-old has been recently romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, 34, although the teen claimed she had never had sex with the reality star during a candid interview with SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy, Daily Mail noted.

What do you think about Bella Thorne’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey’s support for her through this fake explicit scandal? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]