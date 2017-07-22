Beyonce Dances With Solange At Missy Elliott Concert A Month After Giving Birth To Twins

Beyonce had a fun night out dancing with Solange backstage at Missy Elliott’s performance at FYF Frest 2017 just a little over a month after giving birth to twins.

Mrs. Carter’s big night out

Beyonce is jumping back into her social life shortly after giving birth to twins, Sir and Rumi, during the second week of June.

The Lemonade superstar enjoyed a girls night out with her sister Solange. The two danced like no one was watching and seemed to be having a great time watching their friend and fellow musician, Missy Elliott on stage at the FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, E! News reported.

Beyonce was filmed dancing on the side of the stage. During the show, Missy Elliott turned to Beyonce and gave her a shout out saying, “Hey girl!” and also called out Solange, Katy Perry, and Tyler the Creator who had been there as well.

The performance was Missy Elliott’s first in the U.S. in a decade, other than her guest performance with Katy Perry at the Super Bowl show in 2015.

The following morning on Saturday, Missy posted a photo of the three women on her Instagram story feed, saying “my good sis Solange” and “my good sis Bey” have always shown me [love]” and that she was “humbled.”

Thank u to my good sis @solangeknowles u know how we do! #cancerseason!& my good sis????@Beyonce they always have shown me ❤️& I am humbled???????? pic.twitter.com/kkrLahHkwj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017

Janet Jackson was also spotted in the crowd and was escorted to the main stage after Missy’s performance at FYF Fest.

Missy also thanked Katy Perry for attending her show on Twitter Saturday morning.

.@katyperry Thank u for coming out to support me at the #FYFFest last night I see u getting it in to “Lose Control” ayyye???????? grateful???????? pic.twitter.com/dAZN2WVFLg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017

Bey is back

A month after Beyonce gave birth to her and Jay Z’s twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, the singer posted a breathtaking photograph of her holding her two newborns for the world to see on Instagram.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

One day prior to the Carter twins big reveal, Beyonce and Jay Z were photographed out in public for the first time since she gave birth.

The celebrity power couple attended Vic Mensa’s debut album listening party for The Autobiography in Los Angeles.

This leaves fans with the question: When will Beyonce get back to making music?

