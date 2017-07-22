‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman To Return Soon And Fans Hope It’s Michael Muhney

Adam Newman has been missing in The Young and the Restless for months now, but it seems that the character’s return to Genoa City is imminent. Given the recent events in the daytime soap, there are speculations that Adam’s comeback is happening soon. But who would play the role? Fans still hope it would be a familiar face, specifically Michael Muhney.

Justin Hartley played as Adam Newman most recently. When he left The Young and the Restless, he expressed his willingness to return to reprise his role. However, the actor is currently busy with his primetime project, particularly with the hit series This Is Us. If not Hartley, fans are rooting out for Michael Muhney, who also previously played the role. His departure from Y&R in 2013 was a controversial one, but fans loved how he portrayed the role. Rumors of Muhney reprising his role as Adam have been going on for months. There were some clues it might happen, but there is still no confirmation from the show.

Most recently, a tweet from Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman, was taken as a hint to Michael’s return to The Young and the Restless. A fan created a video of Muhney as Adam, and Braeden was naturally on the scenes. Eric wrote on Twitter: “Not writing it, Giselle! Be patient a little longer!” tagging Giselle Patella and Muhney.

Not writing it, Giselle! Be patient a little longer! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) June 1, 2017

Last month, when news of Adam’s imminent return emerged, a fan congratulated Michael on Twitter. Unfortunately, Muhney replied that there is no return to The Young and the Restless at that point. “But who knows what the future holds?” he added.

There is no return to Y&R at this point. But who knows what the future holds? ❤️ https://t.co/XcQM0tT4CL — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) June 27, 2017

Now that spoilers have been hinting of Adam’s reappearance in Genoa City, fans took to social media once more to call for Muhney’s re-hiring on The Young and the Restless. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m getting restless. I want to see ‘Adam Newman’ played by Michael Muhney sitting at Newman Enterprises.” Another one tweeted, “Who is the next Adam Newman? I believe it’s a face we’ve already seen. Michael Muhney as Adam.”

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that Adam Newman’s comeback will coincide with the revelation of Delia’s (Sophie Pollono) true killer. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is about to exit Y&R, but she might come back for a short stint in a storyline where she forgives Adam when she learns that he has been innocent all along. There are also speculations that as things fall out between Victor and his other son Nick (Joshua Morrow), he needs Adam more than ever. And when Adam learns that Nick has taken his wife as his own, he would be enraged. Victor and Adam might team up to bring Nick down.

Who do you think would play Adam Newman when he returns to The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.