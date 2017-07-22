‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Marie Avgeropoulos On ‘Superdark Octavia’, Brutal Way Of Punishing Bad Behavior

The 100 Season 5 will not premiere on The CW network until 2018. However, the cast is at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con and is teasing what fans can expect when the show returns. Actress Marie Avgeropoulos hinted to look forward to seeing a “superdark Octavia.” She also revealed that her character has a brutal way of punishing bad behavior.

According to TV Line, Avgeropoulos revealed a few hints on what to expect from Octavia Blake. As fans remember from last season, Octavia was leading the Grounders that are in the bunker. She admitted to Indra (Adina Porter) that she didn’t know how to lead them, but Indra assured her that she would help her. Six years later and still underground, in The 100 Season 5, Marie admited that Octavia still doesn’t know what the heck she is doing.

The actress also revealed that even after all those years, the clans still have not forgotten what has happened in the past. They are holding onto all the animosity, so there is a lot of drama between the various groups. So, in order to keep things peaceful underground, Octavia has used some creativity to keep things under control. In fact, Octavia reprimands bad behavior and does so in a pretty brutal way. She also teased that her character becomes “super dark.”

Other things to expect in The 100 Season 5 is Clarke (Eliza Taylor) becoming a mother figure to a young Nightblood named Madi. It will create some tension within herself, though. Once all of the groups reunite, Clarke will have to make some tough decisions. One choice might be good for the Sky Crew, but would not benefit Madi. On the other hand, if she does something that is right for the young child, it might not be the best decision for her group.

Lindsey Morgan, who plays Raven Reyes, teased that it is a reboot in a sense. Everyone is going to have a fresh start, but everyone will be changed significantly after six years. It will be interesting when those very different people, on their own journeys, come back together after all that time apart.

