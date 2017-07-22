Talinda Bentley: Linkin Park Frontman’s Wife Shares Touching Moment With 6-Year-Old Daughter After His Death

Talinda Bentley is leaning on her family for support after the death of her husband, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

One day after the singer took his life by reportedly hanging himself inside a Los Angeles home, his wife was spotted being comforted by the couple’s young daughter during a trip to a local market.

Hollywood Life caught the touching moment between mother and daughter, with photographers spotting the two on a visit to a market.

“The pair visited a local market in Palos Verdes, California where they sweetly held hands and tried to hold their heads high,” the report noted. “Talinda, who kept it casual in black sweatpants and a black shirt, also brought the family dog along to lift her little girl’s spirits.”

The report noted that Talinda Bentley and the couple’s children were out of town when Chester Bennington took his life this week. Though Bennington had been open about his struggles with depression and anxiety — themes that often showed up in Linkin Park’s lyrics — the suicide came as a surprise to those closest to him. Bandmates had a photo shoot planned later in the day, and discovered police cars surrounding his property when they drove to Chester’s house, Hollywood Life reported. The band had also just filmed Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, the report added.

The late Linkin Park singer often leaned on his wife for support. Talinda Bentley met Chester Bennington in 2004 after being introduced by a mutual friend, and the couple moved in together after 10 days, the Mirror reported.

The two had met after what Bennington described as a bitter divorce, and he said Talinda helped him to work through the darkest periods of his life.

“But I eventually learned from it and moved on,” he said (via the Mirror).

“I then fell in love again and I got help facing my demons… When I met Talinda, I knew she was the one pretty instantly. She moved into my place after a week and a half or something like that.”

Chester Bennington's wife Talinda Ann Bentley: The woman who tried to save him – their whirlwind love story https://t.co/VDtmiH1gWh pic.twitter.com/vFyM0aEukn — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) July 21, 2017

Chester Bennington had no problem showing his love for his wife online. The Linkin Park singer often wrote glowing messages to her on social media, including celebrating their 10-year anniversary in 2015.

Ok but this is absolutely heartbreaking if true. https://t.co/XwuIK3pwGW — noah (@unitedaway) July 21, 2017

Since Chester Bennington’s death, Talinda Bentley has mostly stayed away from the spotlight though did find herself a target for a mean-spirited hacker. Within hours of his death, someone hacked her Twitter account to leave a message saying Chester “didn’t kill himself.” The person who hacked her account has not been identified.

