Ohio Cheerleader Killed Newborn And Buried Baby’s Body In Her Backyard, Police Say

Ohio cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson, 18, is accused of killing her newborn and burying the baby’s body in the backyard of her Warren County home in Carlisle.

The remains from the baby were found buried in the cheerleader’s backyard in the Dayton area last week. Warren County Sheriff Deputy Brandi Carter indicated Brooke Richardson “recklessly” caused the death of her baby in the formal complaint filed in the case.

Brooke Richardson has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with her baby’s death. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell levied the charges against the Ohio cheerleader after discovering the baby was not stillborn, according to a report by the Dayton Daily News.

The case is still in the investigatory stages. The identity of the father of the teenage Ohio cheerleader’s baby has not be shared with the public, and perhaps is not yet known to the police investigators.

Warren County law enforcement investigators believe Richardson’s baby died more than two months ago. The Carlisle area police officers began searching for the baby’s remains after they received a tip from a local doctor.

Brooke Richardson’s attorney, Charles Rittgers, entered a not guilty plea on the Ohio cheerleader’s behalf during a preliminary court appearance on Friday. The defense attorney attempted to convince the court his client was a “good girl” who actually “helped children.”

Richardson reportedly worked with disabled children during a cheerleading camp and also spent time working with children at a local YMCA. Rittgers said Brooke Richardson was a good student in high school.

He added the cheerleader is planning on attending the University of Cincinnati. She is not a drinker, partier, or smoker, according to the defense attorney. Rittgers told local reporters his client is in a state of shock and referred to the case as a “tragic situation.”

Warren County law enforcement officials are still collecting soil samples from the area where the newborn baby’s remains were discovered, according to the Daily Mail. The final autopsy report from the coroner is still pending.

The Ohio cheerleader was arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail until her $15,000 bond was presented to the court. If convicted on the homicide charges, Brooke Richardson could be sentenced to between one and five years in prison.

[Featured Image by Dani Simmonds/Shutterstock]