‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Divorces Quinn; Quinn To Go Back To The Dark Side?

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn will receive a devastating blow as Eric will demand a divorce from her. Consequently, she will also be kicked out of Forrester Creations. While Quinn has been on the straight path for quite a while now, this disaster in her personal life might trigger her to return to the dark side. Will she unleash her dark self to get back to Shiela?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Eric (John McCook) will give Quinn (Rena Sofer) a call to inform her that he is coming back to the mansion. This would give Quinn a ray of hope, telling Eric that they can fix their problems once he’s back home. On the contrary, Quinn will learn that she is about to be Eric’s ex-wife. Her husband will contact Carter (Lawrence Saint Victor) to prepare the divorce papers.

Quinn might try to ask Eric for another chance, not knowing how her life would turn out without him. However, her attempts might just be futile. Eric is enraged to find out the affair between his wife and his son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Shiela (Kimberlin Brown) is taking advantage of that, and she will be the one to convince Eric to kick them out both, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. As a result, Eric will disown Ridge as his son after Ridge tries to convince him to come home and forgive Quinn.

Sheila worries she will lose Eric when Steffy tries to take him home. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/KTtoYwHwXs #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vTPi3isiyg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 22, 2017

The events might put Quinn at a depressing state, which would trigger her dark side. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sheila has made a fierce enemy out of Quinn, and the latter might want to take revenge against Sheila for ruining her marriage. Will she go back to the crook path? Time will tell.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Sets Evil Plan in Motion – Quinn Begs Ridge For… https://t.co/VLOM6NH2Pa pic.twitter.com/DUYcJl00U6 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 21, 2017

Elsewhere in The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill (Don Diamont) will plot to get rid of Sally (Courtney Hope) so that Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) can get back together. Bill would take drastic measures to achieve his goal, which would lead him to tell Thomas an alarming lie. He would make Thomas believe that Caroline has a terminal illness, hoping that sympathy would make him reunite with Caroline before she “dies.” Will Thomas fall for Bill’s plans?

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]