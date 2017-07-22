Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Romance: Rumors Continue Exactly 5 Years After Cruise Split, Suri Hits Broadway

Katie Holmes and her mini me, daughter Suri Cruise, headed to Broadway for a girls’ night out and to take in a performance of the musical Dear Evan Hansen. The mother and daughter duo were all smiles while they posed for a photo backstage with lead actor from the production, Ben Platt, 23, as Us Weekly relays.

It’s clear that Katie Holmes and Suri have a very close bond and over the years, the actress has done her best to provide as balanced a life as possible despite the difficult circumstance she found herself in as a single mother raising her little one in the midst of a media circus. The high-profile divorce from Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise likely made achieving normalcy in the life of her daughter somewhat more of a challenge.

Lately, the spotlight has been mainly on Holmes and an alleged secret romance with actor and singer Jamie Foxx. The pair has been rumored to be in a relationship for years, yet the denials keep on coming despite the numerous sightings of the two in one another’s company.

It has seemed that since late fall of 2016, the two have been spotted together more frequently and after a sighting of Foxx and Holmes on New Year’s Eve holding hands in Miami, the masses were prepared for the two to finally go public. Yet, there has not been any admission to a romance from either star. In the past, Jamie and Katie have explained it all away as a friendship and nothing more.

Since New Year’s, the Collateral star and Dawson’s Creek beauty were spotted together in Paris boarding the same private jet. Most recently, E! notes that Katie and Jamie were spotted in Los Angeles. The outlet explains that the proximity of two separate sightings of the stars, dicates the pair had likely had a secretive meet-up.

“Albeit in separate locations, an eyewitness tells E! News the Dawson’s Creek alum slipped into a parking garage at the Century City Mall at the same time Foxx was spotted outside the Century Plaza Hotel, located less than a mile away. The possible love interests were not photographed together. “

There has been ongoing speculation as to why, if the two are a couple, they are attempting to hide a romance. Such speculation goes as far to suggest that Tom Cruise and a supposed contract are to blame, seeing as there were ongoing rumors flying around the time Katie and Tom’s divorce that the stunner signed a contract which included a stipulation that Holmes was not to date for five years following the split.

Interestingly enough, it has now been exactly five years since the divorce of TomKat. Perhaps an admission from Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx about the alleged relationship will happen sooner rather than later, if there is anything to admit, that is.

