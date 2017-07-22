Joanna Gaines Skin Care Line? ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Denies Persistent Rumors She’s Leaving The Show

Joanna Gaines does not have a skin care line. She has never had one, she isn’t planning on starting one, and she’d like you to know that she most certainly isn’t leaving Fixer Upper to start or manage her skin care line.

As People reports, the months-old rumor that Joanna is somehow attached to a line of skin care products has surfaced yet again, and she’s quite sick of it. Back in April, she responded to those rumors in a nice way, even cutting a little slack to those who fell for them.

“Don’t believe everything you read. No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams. And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us.”

Now, three months later, it appears her patience is coming to an end. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to address the rumors once again. And she didn’t mince words.

“JOANNA GAINES DOES NOT HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE”

So how and why does Joanna keep getting attached to this ridiculous rumor? Well, the answer is a cocktail that takes two parts old scams, one part social media, and one part fake news.

Back in late April 2017, an attention-grabbing headline began popping up on Facebook and other social media sites: “HGTV Nightmare: Joanna Gaines Leaves Show To Start Cosmetics Line.” Clever image manipulation made it look like the article was from Cosmopolitan. That’s the fake news part; one of the tricks purveyors of fake news use is manipulating the masthead and fonts of legitimate news sources, and using similar-looking URLs, to trick the reader into thinking they’re reading a legitimate story.

Users who clicked the links were directed to a website where they could buy the products, called Derma Folia Renewal, for a trial period for $4.

However, according to KMOV (St. Louis), the whole thing is an old scam.

That’s the first part of the age-old scam: attaching a celebrity endorsement to your product when the celebrity had nothing to do with it.

Lisa Zillich fell for the scam. She paid $4 for the products, only to find out a few weeks later that the unscrupulous seller had charged her several hundred dollars. And that’s the second part of the scam; tricking suckers into entering a cycle of recurring charges through not reading the fine print – she didn’t “cancel after 14 days,” and the seller repeatedly billed her credit card. Zillich was taken for a few hundred before her credit card issuer was able to step in and make things right.

Joanna is up to here with scammers using her name to sucker people, as well as make her fans think she’s leaving their favorite show. She’s not.

“You can help! Please spread the word by sharing, re-posting, and/or re-tweeting this post and send any information regarding the fake news websites or sponsored ads to reporting@magnoliamarket.com.”

And to drive home the point, she captioned her photo with two hashtags: #dontbuythecream #seasonfiveiscoming

You heard it straight from the source: Season 5 of Fixer Upper is happening, rumors of a Joanna Gaines skin care line aside.

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]