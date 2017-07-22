Rob Kardashian Wasn’t Equipped To Handle Blac Chyna, Says Chyna’s Ex

Rob Kardashian wasn’t equipped to handle Blac Chyna, Tyga, Blac’s ex and the father to their four-year-old son has told Us Magazine. Tyga said that Rob Kardashian belongs to a completely different world and it would have been hard for him to handle a person like Blac Chyna. Tyga went on to say that Rob Kardashian was blinded by love and that was one of the reasons he didn’t care about what people had to say.

“I knew a [guy] like him wasn’t going to be able to handle a girl like that. He’s coming from a whole different world. He don’t [sic] know how she moves and how she thinks. When you’re in love and when you don’t care what nobody else thinks, love blinds you,” Tyga said, Us Magazine has reported.

Then why did Tyga not say anything? Tyga didn’t think it was a good idea to warn Rob because he didn’t want to intervene in their relationship. And it makes sense because Rob Kardashian is an adult and can’t be told what to do with his life.

Tyga probably wasn’t the only person who was vary of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship. For a very long time, the Kardashians didn’t approve of it either. However, there was no stopping Rob and Blac because she was thought to be a great influence in his life, helping him lose weight and teaching him how to eat healthy after he was diagnosed with diabetes.

Rob and Blac often posted a lot of romantic pictures on Instagram and quickly developed a fan following as a couple. Another reason the Kardashians had reservations about Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna was that Blac Chyna’s ex, Tyga, was going around with Rob Kardashian’s half sister Kylie Jenner. This also led to a lot of rivalry between Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

The rivalry was both personal and professional in nature. Kylie Jenner is the owner of a huge cosmetics empire and Blac Chyna is also exploring the cosmetics market with her line of lip glosses. Although neither has come out and said anything about this alleged rivalry, their fans are well aware of it.

