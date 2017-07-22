John Heard Dead: ‘Home Alone’ Dad Found In Hotel By Maid Service

John Heard was found dead on Friday in a hotel room. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at the moment. Heard had minor back surgery just a few days ago and now, he has passed away. The coroner is looking into the cause of death, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed about how or why he died.

His death comes as a shock to fans. Initially, it was believed to be a hoax, but that is not the case. According to TMZ, John Heard was staying at the hotel while recovering from a minor back surgery he had on Wednesday. His rep confirmed the procedure, but no more information was given. At this point, it is going to be a “wait and see” situation as the coroner needs to determine a cause of death.

With a career spanning four decades in Hollywood, John Heard had over 200 credits to his name in film and television. His most recognized role is likely Peter McCallister, the dad in Home Alone. That movie was something special back in the ’90s, and Heard’s role as Kevin’s father was one many fans remember. There are several other movies he appeared in including Big, Pelican Brief, and Beaches. While he hasn’t been incredibly active the last few years, Heard was still recognized in public quite often.

John Heard, the actor who portrayed Kevin McCallister's dad in 'Home Alone,' has died at 72 https://t.co/7VcHyB0eTc — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 22, 2017

As news of John Heard’s passing spreads, social media is ablaze with memories of him during the ’80s and ’90s. There were so many classic movies with his name in the credits. Aside from the big screen, Heard did make appearances on television shows as well. From The Sopranos to NCIS: Los Angeles, he has had his fair share of small screen roles.

Details are slowly trickling out surrounding John Heard and the circumstances surrounding his death. According to People, the Palo Alto Police Department did confirm that a man matching Heard’s description was found dead in a local hotel. The statement also indicated that the death was not being called suspicious at this time. There have been plenty of comments regarding what people think happened to John Heard, but as of now, nothing is being confirmed. An official statement from his family or his rep has not been provided, but they are expected in the near future.

Hollywood lost another talented actor. John Heard will forever be remembered as Kevin McCallister’s dad to a generation of young adults who loved that movie.

