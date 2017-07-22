Coffee Laced With Viagra-Like Ingredient Recalled For Potential Health Risks

Texas-based Bestherbs Coffee LLC is recalling a coffee product that gives a different kind of jolt. According to a July 13 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) statement, the product contains an ingredient that acts like the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra. The component was not declared on the label and could cause various health problems in some individuals.

The coffee product, named “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee,” contains desmethyl carbodenafil. Per the recently released FDA warning, desmethyl carbodenafil is “structurally similar” to the active ingredient in Viagra known as sildenafil.

The government agency warns desmethyl carbodenafil can cause dangerously low blood pressure if an individual also takes prescription drugs that contain nitrates. Typically, men diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease are prescribed medications with nitrates, like nitroglycerin.

The FDA recall statement also notes undeclared milk is in the coffee. A serious or deadly allergic response could occur if the product is consumed by anyone with a milk allergy.

Neither the company nor the FDA has received any reports of health issues related to the Viagra coffee so far. However, any customer that feels ill or experiences any problems after drinking the enhanced coffee is advised to visit a doctor or hospital right away.

HEADS UP! Company issues recall after Viagra-like ingredient discovered in its coffee https://t.co/PglLXyZrDQ pic.twitter.com/QVg0D3YNc7 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) July 20, 2017

In a similar recall in 2016, the FDA stopped sales of a male enhancement coffee named Stiff Bull Herbal Coffee after undeclared desmethyl carbodenafil was found. Ultimately, Stiff Bull blamed a manufacturer in Malaysia of covertly replacing Maca Root and Tongkat Ali with desmethyl carbodenafil in an attempt to reduce costs.

Earlier this year, the FDA issued a recall notice when one person died after drinking a male enhancement coffee made by Caverlo. The product also contained undisclosed desmethyl carbodenafil.

Founded by Albert Yee, Bestherbs advertised the instant coffee as a male enhancement supplement. The product was sold through the company’s website and distributed nationwide.

The Viagra-like coffee subject to the FDA recall was produced between July 2014 and June 2016. Bestherbs Coffee will offer refunds to consumers who return any unused product to the company. Lee did not disclose exactly how much coffee is actually involved in the FDA recall.

[Featured Image by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]