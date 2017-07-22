‘BB19’ Is Preparing For The Final Eviction Before Jury, Houseguests Discuss Importance Of Getting This Right

BB19 houseguests keep up with the numbers on everything and know that this eviction is the last one before Jury begins. With that in mind, there is a lot to consider before the live eviction this upcoming Thursday.

The following contains information not yet aired on Big Brother 19. If you don’t want to know what may make the editorial cut, stop reading now.

With the cameras rolling all the time, there is no such thing as privacy in the BB19 house. Within moments of the live feeds coming back up, subscribers knew that Jessica was the new Head of Household and had nominated Ramses and Josh for eviction. Of course, there is still the Power of Veto competition to come, so the nominations may change.

The BB19 houseguests have been putting their heads together and trying to figure out what twist will come next. According to Joker’s Updates, Paul has speculated on the possibility of a double eviction week with the first evictee leaving and the second heading to Jury. The consistent thread in each scenario the houseguests bring up is the beginning of the BB19 Jury.

Ramses had a conversation with Mark last night right before going to bed. The two were discussing the nominations and Mark admitted he was nervous because of his relationship with Cody. He is still worried about being backdoored. Ramses, the one on the block next to Josh, reminded him that this is the last chance they have to get someone totally out of the game. He brings up Josh’s erratic behavior – that he is fine one minute then angry and aggressive the next. They know from experience it isn’t fun to be locked in with him when he has one of his outbursts. If the BB19 houseguests do not send Josh home this week, he will be a wildcard in the Jury House. His antics would likely continue and his vote on finale night would be anyone’s guess.

With Mark on board, Ramses has a good strategy to get votes this week if he remains on the block next to Josh. His social game isn’t the best, but he is a lot more dependable than Josh.

Do you think the BB19 houseguests will send Josh home or let him through to Jury? Are you hoping to see Cody and Paul partner up at some point? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

