‘Dunkirk’ Christopher Nolan’s ‘Best Film’ Ever? War Movie Depicts Raw Survival And Restored Hope

Dunkirk is already being reviewed as one of Christopher Nolan’s “best films.” The action war drama depicts survival in the rawest form in a “bravura virtual eyewitness account.”

Dunkirk premiered this weekend and has already received rave reviews. Rotten Tomatoes gave Christopher Nolan’s new film a 92 percent, calling it “certified fresh.”

Christopher Nolan’s latest passion project was easily one of the year’s most anticipated movies.

Forbes noted that Dunkirk served as a “stark reminder” of how people used to view “Nazis, their enablers, and their apologists” and what kind of danger they were willing to endure to stop them.

Dunkirk provides a strong message about the importance of having the bravery to resist fascists even when the odds aren’t in your favor.

The Battle of Dunkirk left hundreds of thousands of British and French troops on the shore of France as German troops advanced on foot, by sea, and in the air.

Dunkirk follows a troop of Brits as they try to outwit the Germans and get home safely.

The film stars Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Kenneth Branagh.

Christopher Nolan has a history of box office success. Between the Batman film, Dark Night Trilogy, and storytelling films like Inception and Interstellar.

Over the past ten years, Nolan’s films have grossed billions of dollars at the global box office and average almost $900 million per film.

Dunkirk is being described as a “cinematic, awe-inspiring” experience that you should definitely see in theaters to experience the full effect.

The story of Dunkirk is gut-wrenching and incredibly moving. The story takes the viewers through an array of emotions from “impending doom” and detrimental defeat to a feeling of a restored hope and victory towards the end.

The film is non-linear, allowing the stories to change and evolve before viewer’s eyes.

Throughout Dunkirk, each part of the war transpires at a different pace so you get to see the same moments from various perspectives.

According to Variety, Nolan successfully put his stamp on the heroic rescue operation, highlighting the human side of the story, which offered a “bravura virtual-eyewitness account from multiple perspectives.”

Christopher Nolan masterfully ties the three storylines together and successfully left his mark on historical events for the first time.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]