Tyga Realized ‘A Bunch Of S**t’ After A Year With Kylie Jenner, Says ‘Perception Was Everything’ For Kylie

Tyga has finally spoken out about his relationship with Kylie Jenner. The couple broke up seven months ago, and since then Tyga has been spotted with a few women and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has found love in Travis Scott, but the two never really spoke about their failed relationship.

Unlike several sources that alleged Tyga for being jealous of Kylie Jenner’s new beau, his interview with Us Weekly made it clear that he has no problems with Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, Tyga didn’t have a lot of pleasant things to say about his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Us Weekly has reported.

Tyga said that when the two started dating pretty much, everything was great, but after that, he started “realizing a bunch of s**t.” Tyga also said that he’s not in love with Kylie Jenner anymore and that the differences in their ages had a lot to do with the breakup. Tyga said that Kylie Jenner worried too much about what people thought and that for her “perception was everything.” Tyga also threw a subtle shade at the Kardashians by saying that the way Kylie was brought up had a lot to do with their failed breakup.

So, if given a chance, would Tyga get back with Kylie Jenner? Tyga refused and said he wouldn’t do it again, adding that his relationship with Kylie Jenner oscillated between extremes.

“I mean, when it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad,” Tyga said. This is not the first time Kylie Jenner and Tyga have broken up. Sometime last year, the couple had separated, and it was during that time that Tyga was seen with Demi Rose Mawby at a Cannes party. However, soon after, the two got back together. But, going by what Tyga says, it doesn’t look like the two are likely to reunite.

Also, Tyga seems to have shifted his focus and is now working hard on his career as a rapper. He also posted several details about his European tour on Instagram.

The Inquisitr had reported that Kylie Jenner was missing Tyga because her current beau Travis Scott wasn’t pampering her the way Tyga did. It looks like there isn’t much truth to that, given that the two aren’t going to get back together.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]