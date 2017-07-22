‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Expect A Lot More Kate Roberts, Lauren Koslow Teases Future Of Her Character

Days Of Our Lives fans are all talking about the changes Ron Carlivati is making to the soap opera. So far, he is getting a lot of positive feedback. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Lauren Koslow talked about the new head writer and the future of Kate Roberts. Expect to see a lot more of her and she will no longer be on the back burner. Also, fans will experience Kate like they remember her from years ago, true to her history.

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want clues on what is going to happen on the long-running series.

As previously reported, Ron Carlivati loves writing for veteran characters. One woman that has been part of Salem for years is Kate Roberts, portrayed by Lauren Koslow. The actress was asked by the soap opera magazine her thoughts of the new head writer and what fans can expect from her character. Well, it turns out Kate is not going to be on the back burner anymore. She will be up front and center, and the writing is “true to her history.”

“The biggest change for me… Kate’s no longer on the back burner. I love how she’s being written. True to her history, she’s a complicated, conflicted but powerful creature torn between her love of family and ambition. The drama is genuine and on point!”

Right now on Days Of Our Lives, Kate and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) are married, but it has nothing to do with love. It was a business arrangement when Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) went missing. Now he is back, but Kate remains the CEO of DiMera Enterprises for the next six months.

In the meantime, there is some drama with her marriage to Andre. However, fans couldn’t help but notice their food fight. When Abigail (Marci Miller) walked in, Andre and Kate both seemed to be enjoying themselves a bit too much. Some fans are wondering if they will end up falling for one another.

THURSDAY'S Child #backstage #daysofourlives #whatcomesNEXT ????????????????????????????⭕❌????????????#checks A post shared by Lauren koslow (@laurenkoslow) on May 18, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

As for what else Koslow had to say about Carlivati’s writing on DOOL, she urged viewers who gave up on the soap opera to come back.

“Take a chance, tune in and reconnect with a show that’s found its path again. We’re going forward and we want you, the fans, with us! This is the Salem you’ve been missing, these are the stories you’ve been waiting for, uncompromising and character-driven. I promise you, you’ll be entertained.”

The actress also added a few other things about Ron’s scripts.

“Days got its heart and heat back when Ron came on board as head writer. He’s utilizing the entire cast and history of the show to explore the complexity of relationships in Salem, but in a dynamic new way! It’s an exciting time for us all, and the enthusiasm is contagious!”

Found!!#fridaymood @thaaopenghlis #fridaynight A post shared by Lauren koslow (@laurenkoslow) on May 12, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

What do you think of what Lauren Koslow said about Ron Carlivati, Days Of Our Lives, and Kate Roberts?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]