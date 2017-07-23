Pedophile Who Told His 6-Year-Old Victim To Bite A Pillow Jailed For 17 Years

Trained mechanic John Bell, 30-years-old, of Throckley, Newcastle, has been found guilty of six counts of rape of a 6-year-old boy. The child was repeatedly raped by Bell and was in so much pain during the attacks that Bell told him to bite on a pillow during the horrific assaults.

The Daily Mail reported that the assaults have left the 6-year-old victim severely psychologically traumatized.

Bell subjected the terrified boy to a series of painful sex attacks, which he denied in Newcastle Crown Court. Bell was found guilty and jailed for 17 years for the shocking sexual attacks on the innocent little boy.

The 30-year-old pedophile is a trained mechanic from Throckley in Newcastle. The court heard that Bell knew the little boy had already been raped by a member of his own family, but that didn’t stop him subjecting the child to further horrific abuse.

The little boy has been left so traumatized and damaged by his horrendous ordeal that he has been damaging his toys and tearing up his clothes.

After having Bell locked up at Newcastle Crown Court, Judge Edward Bindloss noted that the offender had told the child not to tell his mother about the attacks, despite the child saying that he was scared, shocked, and worried.

The judge also noted that the pedophile knew he was hurting his victim and “told him to bite the pillow.”

“I’m satisfied you groomed him. You gave him sweets and took him on motorbike trips. You groomed him, acting for your own sexual gratification.”

Perhaps the worst part of the grooming process was that the offender knew that the young boy had already been raped by another male.

“You went on to rape him knowing he had been abused before. The psychological effects of what happened to him at your hands is likely to be very harmful for a long time.”

Judge Bindloss added that, since the sexual attacks on the little boy when he was just 6- and 7-years-old, he has begun self-harming himself, scratching himself to the point of bleeding. He’s also been tearing his clothes and damaging his toys.

“He is isolated and doesn’t want to play with other children. It’s quite clear he has been deeply affected by what happened to him.”

Prosecutor Jo Kidd spoke of evidence that “exceptional psychological harm” has been inflicted on the young victim.

In addition to the 17-year jail term, Bell was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Paul Currer, who defended the offender during the trial, said that John Bell “continues to deny the offenses” and spoke of his difficult upbringing and his problems with alcohol.

The Independent also reported that Bell groomed the young boy, taking him on motorbike trips and buying him sweets, and even though he knew the child had been previously raped by a member of his own family, he continued to groom the boy, then raped him repeatedly.

Today, the little boy is so traumatized that he no longer plays with other children and has shown symptoms of self-harm.

