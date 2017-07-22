Jim Bob Duggar Posts Tribute To Michelle After Hawaii, But Fans Are More Concerned About Jill And Sam’s Health

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently celebrated the 33rd anniversary of their marriage. To commemorate the momentous occasion, the reality TV couple flew over to Hawaii for some rest and relaxation. After the weeklong vacation, Jim Bob even dedicated a post to Michelle on the official Duggar Family Blog, thanking her for being a great, loyal partner for the past 33 years.

“We have been blessed to be able to spend an amazing week together in Kauai, Hawaii! The beautiful scenery and experiences we have had together on this trip have made incredible memories! Today and every day, I am so thankful the Lord blessed me with you, my wonderful wife. She is a wise woman and makes me a better man.”

While Jim Bob’s message was sincere and quite heartwarming, many social media followers of the Duggar family were instead more focused on an entirely different Duggar; namely, Jill and her newborn son, Samuel. Over the past few weeks, the Duggar family has not issued a formal update regarding the health and status of the mother and child.

An album of baby Samuel’s first publicly-released photos was released by the Duggar family not long after the baby’s birth. The images, however, seemed to indicate that Samuel was still in the hospital, and his mom, Jill, looked exhausted and almost in pain. Considering her 40-hour labor and subsequent C-section, however, Jill’s pained look in Samuel’s first public photo album was completely understandable.

Nevertheless, Baby Samuel’s seemingly jaundiced look on some of his public photos, as well as the sheer absence of any updates regarding Jill’s health after her C-section, has managed to get many social media followers of the Duggar family concerned. After all, the absence of any official statements or videos does seem quite strange, as the Duggars are known to keep their followers fully updated about anything that transpires in the ever-growing family.

We have had an amazing anniversary trip in Kauai, Hawaii!! You can see pictures on our family website! •link in the bio• A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

With this in mind, many fans and followers of the Duggars have been clamoring on the family’s social media accounts about any updates regarding Jill and baby Sam’s health. Despite the deluge of questions, however, the Duggars have remained uncharacteristically silent.

The family’s silence on the matter has triggered rumors among the Duggars’ social media followers, with some even suggesting that there might be something wrong with Jill and/or Sam’s health.

Overall, this lack of information, as well as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s recent Hawaii trip, has managed to rub many Counting On viewers and Duggar family fans wrong. In the official Counting On subreddit, for example, some users have remarked that it seemed quite irresponsible for Jim Bob and Michelle to go on a carefree vacation while their daughter was possibly still recovering from a major operation.

“If something is wrong with Jill and/or the baby and they left to go to Hawaii, that’s awful. I hope they are both fine,” one commenter wrote.

Considering that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are very particular about spending time with each other, it is no surprise that the conservative couple has opted to go on an overseas trip for their anniversary celebration. Even during the initial run of 19 Kids and Counting, Jim Bob and Michelle have been known to go on regular date nights, leaving their children under the care of the older Duggar siblings like Jana, Jill, Jessa and Jinger. Thus, it was rather unsurprising to see the Duggar parents going on a trip to do something special for themselves, while the kids remained under the care of their wards in the family home.

Happy Birthday (and anniversary week) Jim Bob!! What a treasure I have in you! •link in the bio• A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

The Duggar family is featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which airs every Monday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Instagram]