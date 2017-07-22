‘Kourtney Kardashian, Go Home And Be A Mother’, Says Fan As Scott Disick Tries To Sabotage Her New Romance

Kourtney Kardashian has posted yet another fun picture on Instagram in which she’s hanging out with her friends on a boat and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the picture “Finding Nemo.” Kourtney is wearing a very hot pair of shorts in the picture and has on a white cap. Although, a lot of her fans couldn’t be excited enough to see the picture, there were several who criticized her, stating she was being an irresponsible mother. What’s more? She was even compared to Blac Chyna, who recently broke up with Kourtney’s brother Rob Kardashian.

“Go home and be a mother… Cause you is starting to be a Thot… You taking from the same book as Blak Chyna?[sic]” said a fan.

While others were pretty surprised that all that Kourtney ever posts about is having fun. “Is she getting money off off chillin?” the fan asked.

When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s, it’s hard to talk about her without any reference to Scott Disick. A fan was on Kourtney’s side and said Scott Disick messed up his relationship with Kourtney. “You look great, Scott messed up on the best thing that has ever happened to him.”

And then there were others who questioned where Kourtney’s new boyfriend Younes Bendjima was. “What happened to her boyfriend that Benjima guy is that just for show?” the fan asked.

Of course, no one should tell Kourtney Kardashian how to spend her time and being a reality TV star, she has all the means to have fun. However, it looks like the fans aren’t happy about the fact that Kourtney Kardashian, a mother of three, is neglecting her family for fun. This is not the first time Kourtney has been accused of ignoring her family. The Inquisitr had reported that her fans asked Kourtney Kardashian to get her “house in order”.

It’s true that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are not on good terms and the two are having a lot of problems. Scott Disick is known to have alcohol-related issues and her fans are worried that both the parents may be neglecting their three kids.

The Life & Style magazine went on to state that Scott Disick is disappointed with Kourtney’s latest relationship with Younes Bendjima. The sources went on to state that Scott Disick is trying to sabotage Kourtney’s new relationship and trying to “find some dirt” on her new boyfriend.

