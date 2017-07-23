Brad Pitt Heating Up Sienna Miller Romance Allegations Debunked: Inside Rumors That ‘Brienna Lives On!’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both found themselves facing rumors of new romances almost as soon as the ink dried on the newspaper headlines announcing their split. Earlier this year, Brad and Kate Hudson were rumored to be involved in a secret romance. When those rumors were played out, Pitt was linked in April to Sienna Miller, with whom he was reported to be enjoying some flirty fun, as the Inquisitr reported.

Now, however, the rumors of a flirtation between Brad and Sienna have achieved a new level, with a report claiming that Pitt allegedly has been busy heating up a romantic relationship with Miller. Brad and Sienna have even been gifted their own cute couple nickname: Brienna.

But while a friendly relationship between the hunky actor and attractive actress might sound like a possibility, Gossip Cop is challenging a tabloid report about an allegedly hot romance involving Pitt and Miller. After investigating the claims that Brienna is heating up, Gossip Cop proclaimed the headline and article in Life & Style ranks as just another played-out rumor about Brad Pitt, this time involving Sienna Miller.

The original headline and article made it sound, however, as if the alleged romance is alive and well.

“Brad & Sienna Continue To Heat Up…Brienna Lives On!”

So how exactly were Pitt and Miller supposed to have fired up their alleged romantic relationship? The original story from Life & Style claimed that Brad and Sienna enjoyed a cozy meeting at the Glastonbury Festival. Following that alleged encounter, Pitt and Miller supposedly have been getting even better acquainted.

Although Life & Style claimed to be citing an “insider” about the Glastonbury “reported cozy encounter,” the source seemed to be lacking in details about the music festival. But the story continued to provide information about the alleged romance between Sienna and Brad, with the insider even claiming that the two were texting back and forth as part of their alleged flirty fling.

“[Pitt and Miller] have been sending each other flirtatious text messages.”

In addition, the romance starring “Brienna” even allegedly includes Sienna taking time to frequently check in on Brad “to see how he’s doing,” according to the source, who claimed that Pitt is “thankful for the support.” The story also described Sienna and the actor as having become “closer than ever” despite their personal and professional jam-packed lives.

“They’re planning on taking time out of their busy schedules to meet up,” claimed the insider.

However, Gossip Cop pointed out that although the two supposedly have become closer as a romantic couple, they reportedly have not seen one another since Glastonbury in late June. The “heating up” of their alleged romance also clashes with another claim from the insider.

“[Brad and Sienna] just need another face-to-face.”

Noting the contradiction between the reported lack of meetings between Miller and Pitt and claims that the two are heating up, Gossip Cop claimed that Life & Style created the story about Brienna simply to fuel the rumor mill and place a sidebar to its cover story about Brad allegedly seeking full custody of the kids from Angelina Jolie.

But both stories are not true, according to the media outlet, quoting a Pitt insider who shared that there is “nothing new” in the relationship between Brad and Sienna.

[Featured Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP Images]