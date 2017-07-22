Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Blown Away’ By Blake Shelton’s Dedication To Her Kids

Gwen Stefani is said to be “blown away” by how Blake Shelton has been stepping up and parenting her three sons.

Since they began dating more than a year and a half ago, Blake has been spending a whole lot of family time with Gwen and her boys, and sources are now claiming that the star is overwhelmed by how the country star has taken to life as a surrogate parent.

“Blake is having so much fun with Gwen’s boys, he’s going above and beyond to win their hearts,” a source told Hollywood Life this week of Blake, who does not have any biological children of his own.

“Gwen is blown away by how involved he is with her kids,” the source continued, adding that the singer is “scoring major points” with his fellow The Voice coach by being so involved in the lives of her children, Zuma, Apollo, and Kingston, with former husband Gavin Rossdale.

The insider claimed that Shelton is reveling in his new role as a third parent so much that the “God Gave Me You” singer has allegedly even offered to throw his girlfriend’s son Zuma a blowout birthday party in his home state of Oklahoma when he turns 9-years-old next month.

“He wants to do fireworks and do a big campout,” said the outlet’s insider of the star’s big plans, claiming that Shelton has even offered to fly out some of the youngster’s friends to Oklahoma to join in on the fun amid reports he could also be working on a new duet with his girlfriend.

But while Blake’s pulling out all the stops to dote on his girlfriend’s children, it looks like the kids are just as enthralled with the country star as he is with them.

Us Weekly reported earlier this week that Stefani’s kids were showing off their love for Shelton during a family day out by dressing just like the Oklahoma native in plaid shirts and camo pants.

Gwen showed off a number of photos and videos of all of her boys spending some time together on Snapchat this week, which proved that her kids have clearly been influenced by Blake’s laid-back country boy style.

One photo of the group posing together showed Stefani’s eldest son Kingston matching his mom’s boyfriend in a plaid button-down shirt which he then teamed with jeans and cowboy boots, Shelton’s signature footwear.

As for Gwen’s other children, Zuma was wearing a camouflage hunting shirt in the photo while Apollo matched his brothers and the country singer in camo shorts.

Stefani has only continued to share photos from their summer family time together on social media.

She posted a photo of Blake doing a cannonball into the sea on July 14 and then revealed that the group went horseback riding in a snap posted on July 21, where she confirmed that the modern family had an “amazing day” in the country.

Back in April, Stefani gushed over Shelton’s relationship with her children and confirmed that her boyfriend and her children get on like a house on fire.

The singer told Extra that her three kids are “just into him” before adding, “…who isn’t?”

“We always have fun together,” she continued of Shelton and her boys, telling the outlet that they always have “a blast” when they spend time together.

What do you think of reports claiming Gwen Stefani is “blown away” by how good of a surrogate father Blake Shelton is to her three kids?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]