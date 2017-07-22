‘BB19’ Cody And Jessica Reunited And It Feels So Good: Will They Be The Greatest ‘BB’ Love Story Of All Time?

Big Brother lovebirds Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have been reunited. Cody battled his way back into Big Brother house and back into the arms of his summertime love, and now fans wonder if he’ll be blinded by Cupid’s arrow as Jess calls the shots in their relationship—and their game.

It was just one week ago that Big Brother fans were happy to say “adios” to Cody. The hunky construction worker’s blank stares and sad social game marked his demise as the houseguests happily sent the early frontrunner packing.

But on his way out the door, Cody asked his showmance, Jessica, to be his girlfriend in the real world, and that’s when some Big Brother fans had a change of heart about him. His exit interview with Julie Chen was endearing, and Nickson later told Us Weekly he was humbled by Jessica’s loyalty to him. Cody explained that their relationship was 24/7 in the Big Brother house as the rest of the houseguests shunned them.

“The thing is, every single moment I spent in the house was with Jessica,” Cody told Us.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel for her, for what she’s done for me in this game, how she’s been next to me, so loyal.”

Cody went on to say he spent two solid weeks with Jessica by his side before he was kicked from the game.

“We’ve essentially spent two weeks together,” Cody said.

“Side by side, talking to each other, holding each other. I’m codependent on this chick now, so like every moment I spend with her is awesome. “

While he was temporarily sequestered while awaiting his chance to battle back into the Big Brother game, Cody said he couldn’t live without Jess.

“I can’t go get coffee, I can’t use the bathroom, I can’t brush my teeth without wanting Jess right there by my side,” Cody said. “And I’ve never been like that.”

Big Brother host Julie Chen hasn’t always been a fan of the Cody-Jessica relationship. In fact, she teased that she thought Jess might have been using the single dad to benefit her own game. Chen previously revealed that she thought Cody and Jessica’s relationship was doomed, telling Entertainment Tonight they were like the prom king and queen until Cody started making enemies.

“She knows she’s very attractive [and] I think she was physically attracted to Cody,” Chen said of Jessica.

“Then [Cody] became Head of Household and started winning things left and right and she was kind of with the prom king. The prom king is kind of now public enemy No. 1, because he showed himself to be a traitor. So, as soon as he loses power and as soon as he becomes someone in the house that no one else wants to talk to, I think she might be like, ‘Let’s put the brakes on this.”

But Chenbot was wrong. Jessica stayed by Cody’s side despite the hate, and now that he’s back—and she possesses the powerful Halting Hex game move—these two could go far in the Big Brother game and the game of love.

If Cody and Jessica make it in the real world, they would join a list of successful Big Brother couples that includes Jeff Schroder and Jordan Lloyd, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Danielle Donato and Dominic Briones, who all tied the knot after meeting on the CBS reality show.

Take a look at the video to see Cody Nickson as he wins his way back into the Big Brother game and his reunion with Jessica Graf.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]