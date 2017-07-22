Disney Is Hiring Home-Based Customer Service Employees To Provide ‘Magical Moments’ For Disney Guests

If you are searching for a work-at-home job, Disney is hiring home-based customer service employees to provide assistance to guests who are shopping for Disney Store merchandise online or by phone.

The positions are only available in the states listed below, but if you qualify for the position, the extra money could help you pay off some bills or even save for a Disney vacation. At best, it’s a flexible position that doesn’t require a commute.

Interested in applying for a job as a Disney’s Guest Services representative? Find more information about the home-based job below, including the work schedule, qualifications, and how to apply.

Of note, in addition to the Disney positions, there are a number of legitimate companies currently looking to hire work-at-home customer service employees. According to recent reports by the Inquisitr, Apple is hiring home-based customer service advisors, U-Haul is hiring seasonal online reps, and Amazon has openings in 35 states for full-time home-based customer service employees for the upcoming holiday season.

If you have visited Walt Disney World or Disneyland in the past, you are probably aware of the parks’ “happiest place on earth” theme. That happiness extends outside of the park where even people who are shopping online or in stores are called “guests” instead of customers.

It is Disney’s goal to make each guest have a great experience in or out of the parks. According to Disney’s career division, home-based Guest Services representatives are required to provide “magical moments” for consumers who are shopping for Disney Store merchandise online or by phone.

Unfortunately, the home-based positions are not available in every state. Penny Hoarder reports Disney is hiring part-time Guest Services representatives who live in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

There are a number of requirements for the job and you need to be flexible as far as work hours go. Disney Store customer service reps will be scheduled to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

The job description posted on the Disney careers site indicates that applicants do not need to have a college degree. However, previous customer service experience and a high school diploma (or GED) is preferred.

Bilingual skills (Spanish) are preferred, but not required, for the position. If hired, Disney requires that all home-based employees have access to a “reliable, high-speed Internet connection.”

Interested in working from home for Disney? Find more information and an application on the Disney careers page. Search for “guest services representative” to find open positions in the states listed above.

[Featured Image by Larry Marano/Getty Images]