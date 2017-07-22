‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Someone Tries To Kill Chad DiMera, Watch The Preview Clip

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 24 reveal that someone will try to kill Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). A preview clip released by NBC shows what happens, and it is done right in front of Abigail (Marci Miller). Can the young man be saved before it is too late?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next week on the long-running soap opera.

New head writer Ron Carlivati is really making waves. His scripts began airing last Wednesday, and the writing has been amazing. One of his first projects was to find a way to reunite “Chabby” and did so by restructuring Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder mystery.

Now, Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is determined to keep Abby as his wife, but Chad remains a problem for a few different reasons. Even though Dario was arrested on Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers tease that he gets out and is going to great lengths to get what he wants.

The preview clip shows Dario threatening Abigail. If she doesn’t leave Salem with him, everyone will know that Chad killed Deimos. As a result, Chad could go to prison for the rest of his life. However, fans should be aware that the photo doesn’t show Chad killing Deimos, just him finding the body. Even so, the photo is incriminating and could convince a judge and jury that Chad is guilty of murder. Abigail is not going to let this happen, so she agrees to leave Salem with Dario.

However, the Days Of Our Lives preview clip reveals that Chad shows up just as Dario and Abigail are leaving town. Then, they are outside and Dario tries to hit Chad with a car. Billy Flynn’s character is seen with widened eyes as the headlights blind him. Abigail is horrified and screams his name, but can he be saved?

Thank you to all the fans!!! You're the best there is…FACT! #sprinkles4days #lovehard #days @sprinklescupcakes A post shared by Billy Flynn (@inlikebillyflynn) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

DOOL spoilers for the week of July 24 tease that Abigail and Theo (Kyler Pettis) will rush to save Chad. As viewers saw last week, Theo’s computer and hacking skills are being used to delete Dario’s photo of Chad with Deimos’ dead body. Can it be done before it is too late?

#Studs #Buds #Boyztown #DOOL @craigwelzbacher @jordivilasuso A post shared by Marci Miller (@_marcimiller_) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Spoilers also reveal that Abby’s life will hang in the balance when a rescue mission goes horribly wrong. Instead of Dario killing Chad, could Abigail end up hit by that car instead? Fans will have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

[Featured Image by Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com]