‘Y&R’ Spoilers For Week Of July 24: Scott Busts Sex Ring After Sharon Receives Crisis Line Call From Crystal

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of July 24 state that Sharon (Sharon Case) receives a call at the crisis hotline from a new character, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). Crystal is distressed and in need of urgent help. Sharon concludes from the call that Crystal is the victim of a sex trafficking ring and that it is possible she is being held against her will, and trafficked to multiple men.

Viewers will recall that Sharon volunteered to help out at a crisis hotline and that her experience at the crisis line made her appreciate for the first time that her problems are minor compared with some people. As a sex assault survivor, Sharon feels motivated to help other women who might be going through worse trauma than she suffered in the past.

Sharon reports the details of the phone call to the police, but she is surprised to learn that the private investigator Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Scotty Grainger (Daniel Hall) already know about it. She also learns that Christine (Lauralee Bell) has been investigating the case for some time, but she has not been making any progress in her effort to track down the kingpin of the group.

Christine had earlier asked for Scott’s help to bust a sex trafficking ring. She asked for Scott’s help in a previous episode after showing him gruesome images from the alleged sex trafficking ring. But Scott declined, saying he could not help.

Scott does not want to be involved in the case because he is trying to avoid undercover work while he is planning to settle down with Sharon, but Christine has been investigating the case for some time and has not been able to make any progress.

Sharon insists that she has an interest in the case and refuses entreaties to not get involved but to let the police do their work. When Scott realizes that Sharon is willing to take risks to help Crystal because as a rape victim she understands what Crystal might be going through, he is forced to play the hero and get involved in the case.

Sharon shares with Scott the inside information about the sex ring that she obtained from Crystal, and they plan together to shut it down.

The storyline that unfolds next week will introduce a new character to Y&R. Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) is the woman who called Sharon on the crisis hotline and alerted her about the presence of a sex trafficking ring in Genoa City. Inside information obtained from Crystal will help Scott and Sharon to shut down the sex ring and catch the criminals.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott will eventually be the one who busts the sex trafficking ring. It is possible that Zack (Ryan Ashton) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will be involved in the storyline somewhere along line, Celeb Dirty Laundry speculates. Sharon has been suspicious of Tessa lately. It is possible that she is also a victim but she is keeping it a secret.

It is not clear whether Y&R will make Zack a villain in the sex trafficking case. The fact that he has been working with Abby on a dating app. could be the hint of his link to the criminal ring, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby could find herself in danger and that Scott may have to rescue her.

This could lead to the long-awaited romance between Scott and Abby.

