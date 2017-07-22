Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Gives Update On Her Mom’s Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is revealing how her mom is doing after the Grease actress announced earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

Lattanzi, who’s currently promoting her role in the upcoming TV movie Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, opened up about her mom’s health and revealed that she’s now doing “really well” as she battles the disease again.

“She’s doing really well. Thank you for asking,” Lattanzi told Entertainment Tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21 when asked how Newton-John is.

Chloe then confirmed that her mom is now “in recovery” and is doing much better after announcing the sad news that she had once again been diagnosed with breast cancer in late May.

“She’s doing really well,” Newton-John’s daughter continued in the new interview. “She’s healing and everything’s going well. So thank you for asking.”

Both mother and daughter have stayed pretty quiet about the cancer diagnosis since Olivia confirmed she was battling the disease again, though People reported in May that Chloe made it clear that she believes her mom was going to beat cancer once again.

Thanking fans for their support, Chloe wrote on Instagram that her “mom and best friend is going to be fine!” after the news was announced.

Lattanzi added that Newton-John was using “natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this” and was also “resting and going through treatment.”

“Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster,” she added shortly after her mom revealed her latest diagnosis.

Olivia’s daughter also gave fans an update on her mom’s health earlier this week in a video posted to her private Instagram account.

Spy New Zealand reported that Chloe posted a video on July 19 of her 68-year-old mother playing with kittens as part of her healing therapy and told her followers that the Grease actress is feeling much better.

Though her account is set to private, the outlet stated that Newton-John’s daughter captioned the sweet clip by telling her followers that Olivia is “doing great” and added the very telling hashtags #f***cancer #fighter #winning and #ilovemymom.

Newton-John confirmed that she had once again been diagnosed with breast cancer after being in remission for the past 20 years in a statement posted to her official Facebook page on May 30.

Olivia told fans the sad news that her breast cancer had “metastasized to the sacrum” after she had been suffering from back pain for the past few weeks while on tour.

Olivia also confirmed that she would be postponing the remainder of her tour dates and declined all requests for interviews as she focused on her health, though the statement added that she was confident that she would make a full recovery and would be back on the road by the end of the year.

