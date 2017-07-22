WWE Rumors: Huge Plans For Roman Reigns After ‘SummerSlam 2017’ Revealed, Will He Retire Cena At WrestleMania?

WWE rumors are surfacing at a brisk pace considering that Battleground is almost here and SummerSlam is less than a month away. Some latest rumors have revealed the plans for Roman Reigns after SummerSlam 2017. WWE appears to have moved to some interesting booking to bolster its dipping ratings.

The ratings for RAW have improved to some extent mainly due to the feuds between Lesnar/Joe and Reigns/Strowman. It was speculated that Brock Lesnar vs. his number one opponent would be the main event at SummerSlam 2017. However, Braun Strowman’s intervention in Reigns vs. Joe match may have changed that booking in a big way.

The opponent for Lesnar at the grandest event of summer is yet undecided. WWE rumors suggest that the main event will be a fatal four-way match involving Lesnar, Joe, Reigns, and Strowman. According to Wrestling Rumors, Roman Reigns is expected to win the Universal Championship Title at that match. It does appear strange considering how all four superstars have been booked so far.

However, a report by Forbes does support this theory considering the latest reports of Lesnar leaving WWE after WrestleMania 34. Brock Lesnar losing the title to Roman Reigns would also delight die-hard fans since the title will be back with a full-timer. It is not yet clear whether Lesnar will move on from WWE after his contract expires.

WWE rumors also indicate that the officials are planning to bring back an old rivalry after SummerSlam 2017. Roman Reigns will feud with Bray Wyatt, who has no substantial feud since he defeated Seth Rollins at the last PPV. The Big Dog and The Eater of Worlds have a long history with Reigns emerging on the top during their previous encounter. Could Bray Wyatt settle the score this time around?

It is also rumored that WWE is planning a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena feud shortly. Reigns and Wyatt are expected to battle it out for a better part of 2017 before Reigns and Cena face each other in the ring. Meanwhile, John Cena is poised to feud with Jinder Mahal after Battleground 2017.

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena was speculated for quite some time, and Cena’s statement in a recent interview has nearly confirmed it. John Cena said that he knew his days were numbered and he could retire in the near future. He further added that there were several young talented wrestlers and he wanted to do most for the company before he retires.

WWE officials have been pushing Roman Reigns to elevate his stature so that he can replace John Cena when required. Interestingly, Roman Reigns’ career is exactly at the same place as John Cena’s career was a decade back, expect for the fact that Reigns has not been able to earn the respect of WWE Universe. A certain way to make that happen is to Reigns coming on top of John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

[Featured Image by WWE]