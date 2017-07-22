‘AHS’ Season 6: When Will ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Hit Netflix? [Update]

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy finally announced the name of the seventh season of his hit FX anthology series at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday night: American Horror Story: Cult.

According to Variety, it was also announced that the new season will premiere on FX on Sept. 5.

As usual, details about the upcoming season are being kept under tight wraps. As Inquisitr previously reported, Murphy surprised many fans and critics back in February when he said the AHS Season 7 theme would focus on the 2016 presidential election. Since then, neither he nor FX has indicated how that subject would be tackled by the show.

However, no matter how the storyline plays out, we know American Horror Story: Cult will feature a stellar cast, as usual. AHS favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have been confirmed for the new season. Meanwhile, Murphy has also announced intriguing new additions to the cast, including Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and Lena Dunham.

Of course, now that AHS fans know when they can catch the upcoming season, they also want to know when they can binge watch last season, American Horror Story: Roanoke, on Netflix.

While Netflix has not officially confirmed when AHS: Roanoke will drop on their streaming network, it is possible to make an educated guess based on the release dates of past American Horror Story seasons. For example, AHS: Hotel hit Netflix on Oct. 5, 2016, which was about three weeks after the FX premiere of AHS: Roanoke. Netflix has also dropped previous seasons of AHS in the fall.

Therefore, it is very likely that American Horror Story: Roanoke will premiere on Netflix early in October.

American Horror Story: Roanoke focused on one of the oldest–and creepiest–mysteries in American history: the disappearance of the Roanoke settlers in the late 1500s. It starred Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Denis O’Hare, Lady Gaga, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Robin Weigert.

FX has renewed AHS through Season 9. Murphy told Entertainment Weekly that one of those seasons will be a crossover between American Horror Story: Coven and American Horror Story: Murder House.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX on Sept. 5.

American Horror Story: Roanoke will likely premiere on Netflix in October.

