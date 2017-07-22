‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Promo Under Fire For ‘Exploiting’ Sex Scandal

Bachelor in Paradise is back—and if you tweeted your disapproval of the ABC summertime reality show’s possible cancellation earlier this summer, your quote may be part of the show’s first promo. ABC has released the first trailer for Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, and it does not shy away from the sex scandal that almost shut the season down for good.

The promo immediately starts off by addressing the scandal heard around the reality TV world. In a dramatic voice, an announcer says: “The sun had almost set. Summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost. Until it wasn’t.”

While the incident between Bachelor in Paradise cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson is not directly mentioned in the promo, the short ad features music worthy of a horror movie as a series of tweets flash on-screen from dozens of BIP fans who expressed disappointment that production of the show was shut down in Mexico amid the scandal last month. The promo then segues to a series of happy tweets from fans once an internal investigation was completed and it was announced that production of the show would resume.

You can see the Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 promo below.

Although Olympios and Jackson are not featured in the promo, critics are slamming the ad, saying it is tasteless for poking fun at the sex scandal which had Olympios alleging that she was a “victim” during an alcohol-fueled incident with Jackson and launching her own investigation after Warner Bros. Television determined there was no proof of ill conduct on the set in Mexico.

You can see fan reaction to the Bachelor in Paradise promo below.

That BIP promo totally just exploited the Corrine/DeMario situation ???? — Shelby Callaway (@she_cal) July 18, 2017

Well, that was a super tasteless #bip promo. Another reason not to watch. — Corinne (@corinnenniroc) July 18, 2017

I'm just like mind blown by the BIP promo like how is glorifying an investigation on sexual assault okay?! — molly powers (@mopo413) July 18, 2017

The #BIP promo is repugnant. What the hell is wrong with ABC. — Adorable Karp (@HalfpastKarp) July 18, 2017

According to Variety, footage from the night in question will not be used in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, but Olympios and Jackson will appear in some capacity in the upcoming season and the production shutdown will be addressed.

We swear that we can see forever in your eyes, Bachelor Nation! #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

A production source told Variety that other footage involving both contestants is fair game and revealed producers have “hours upon hours” of footage available to be edited. The source also said the show will directly address the sex scandal, which now seems pretty clear after seeing the promo.

“We will definitely address there was a stop-down, and how things will move going forward,” the Bachelor in Paradise insider told Variety.

Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson will come face to face for the first time during a Bachelor in Paradise Special: https://t.co/Pj93e6aLR4 pic.twitter.com/Zu6NucPwLA — E! News (@enews) July 18, 2017

According to E! News, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson will also be featured in a Bachelor in Paradise special, where they will come face to face for the first time following their alleged sexual encounter on the first night of filming,

Bachelor In Paradise returns for Season 4 on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for IMDb.com]