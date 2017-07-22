2017 Total Solar Eclipse: Here’s What You May Be Seeing In The Sky During The Great American Eclipse

The 2017 total solar eclipse taking place on August 21 of this year isn’t called the “Great American Eclipse” for nothing. This momentous event will mark the first time in almost one full century that America will witness a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. But what can you expect to see when you look at the sky on that day?

According to a report from CBS News, which cited several eclipse experts, people located along the Oregon coast should be able to get the “first inklings of what’s to come” at around 9:05 a.m. local time, or 12:05 p.m. EDT, on August 21. That’s when the moon would start “taking a bite” out of the sun, and at that point, the 2017 total solar eclipse will still resemble a partial solar eclipse. As such, people from all 50 states, as well as Canada, Central America, and the northern part of South America should be able to view a partial eclipse at that time.

Still, that should serve as a mere taster for the Great American Eclipse, at least for those located within the so-called “path of totality.” The umbra, or the inner portion of the moon’s shadow, will start moving ashore near Lincoln Beach, Oregon at about 10:16 a.m. PDT/1:16 p.m. EDT, and spend the next 90 minutes moving across 14 states. Three minutes after that, residents of the small Oregon town of Madras will be the first to witness the 2017 total solar eclipse, as the entire sun will be covered completely by the moon for a span of two minutes and two seconds.

A previous report from the Inquisitr lists several parts of the U.S. where viewers could get the best possible view of the August 21 eclipse when it happens, as well as the times the eclipse would be passing by in those areas.

Being in 100% path of totality #Eclipse2017 really cool but my @SciForbes on why don't feel bad/shamed if cannot be..https://t.co/IK4VrFVRR5 — Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) July 21, 2017

Once the Great American Eclipse is finally taking place, viewers will be able to see Regulus and other bright stars in the sky, with the sun’s corona shimmering “like a halo around the unseen moon.” Skygazers can also expect to see a pinkish-orange light from beyond the moon’s shadow. But, as American Astronomical Society spokesman Rick Fienberg explained, the skies won’t be as dark as people may expect them to be.

“It’s not as dark as night, for the most part. This one, the shadow’s only about 70 miles wide. So 35 miles away from you, in every direction, it’s light. The sky during a total solar eclipse is not black, it’s blue.”

The sun’s corona is expected to be the real “star of the show” during the 2017 total solar eclipse. Space describes the corona as the third layer of the sun’s atmosphere, and like the second layer, which is known as the chromosphere, it is only visible during a total solar eclipse, showing up as “white streamers or plumes of ionized gas.”

As Fienberg explained to CBS News, eclipse viewers can look forward to an unusual quality of light emanating from the corona, a light akin to what’s found inside a fluorescent bulb, and one that’s very different from what we see in ordinary daylight.

“What makes it especially wonderful is the quality of the light, and the fact that the corona behaves like iron filings around a bar magnet, it traces the sun’s magnetic field. So you see loops and streamers… and it’s just spectacular.”

Although partial solar eclipses could cause eye damage through a mere strand of sunlight viewed for an extended period of time, skygazers would be able to view the 2017 total solar eclipse without any risk, just as long as the moon is completely covering the sun. And as the corona’s brightness will be similar to that of the full moon, Fienberg advised that looking at this distinctive feature of the sun is just as safe as looking at the totally eclipsed sun. Other than that, it’s still strongly advised that people do not look at the sun directly unless they’re using an internationally certified filter to drastically reduce the sun’s glare.

Are you looking forward to the 2017 total solar eclipse? Got any other pointers for would-be skygazers looking forward to this historic event? Let us know, and sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Hideo Fukushima/National Astronomical Observatory of Japan via Getty Images]