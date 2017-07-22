Sean Spicer Speaks Out On Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Malicious’ Portrayal Of Him: ‘SNL’s’ Spicey Is Out

Sean Spicer is out, and that means Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live impersonation of him is out, too. In his first post-resignation interview, the former White House press secretary revealed that he wasn’t a fan of late night TV’s mean-spirited parodies of the Trump administration.

In an interview on Fox News show Hannity, Spicer admitted that while he appreciates a good joke, some of the jokes about him went too far.

“I’m a prankster, I like a good joke,” Sean said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I think when it’s funny, it’s funny. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”

Spicer went on to say that his “thick skin” got him through the late-night roasting.

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” Sean said.

“It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious…. You have to have a little bit of a thick skin if you’re going to do this.”

In an ongoing series of SNL skits, McCarthy’s “Spicey” used a water gun, leaf blower, and a fire extinguisher to silence journalists, shoved massive amounts of gum in his mouth, and even drove through the Big Apple on a podium.

Ahead of Sean Spicer’s Hannity interview, the official Saturday Night Live Twitter page paid tribute to one of its most popular cameo characters. SNL said goodbye to McCarthy’s “Spicey” by tweeting out a montage of the comedienne’s best moments as Spicer, with the caption: “Spicey out.”

Melissa McCarthy, a member of SNL’s elite five-timers club, made her debut as Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live in February. While the former Mike & Molly star seemed like an unusual choice to portray the male White House wingman, McCarthy told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres she thinks she has a strong resemblance to Spicer.

“I look so much like my dad,” McCarthy said when DeGeneres showed a photo of the actress dressed as Spicey and the actual Spicer side-by-side.

“I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me.”

McCarthy’s turn as Sean Spicer could have her taking home her first-ever Outstanding Guest Actress Emmy Award. McCarthy has been nominated for an Outstanding Guest Actress Emmy four times in the past for her SNL guest host roles but has never won. But with the popularity of her Spicey impersonation, she is now being seen as a frontrunner to take home the gold at the 2017 Emmys. Melissa McCarthy previously won an Emmy Award for her lead actress role in Mike & Molly.

When Melissa McCarthy’s Spicey first appeared on the late night landscape, Politico reported that Spicer thought the bit was “funny.” Donald Trump reportedly took issue with the fact that Spicer was played by a woman on Saturday Night Live, but then again, he doesn’t like Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him, either.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]