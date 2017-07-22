Nikki Bella And John Cena Set Wedding Date, WWE Star Gives Dress Sneak Peek

WWE stars Nikki Bella and John Cena have set a wedding date, and it sounds like the big day could be coming sooner rather than later.

Though Nikki wasn’t ready to reveal exactly when she and John will be tying the knot, she confirmed this week that the couple has now set a date for the big day and also revealed that she’s already taken a big step and picked out her wedding dress – with a little help from twin sister Brie.

Admitting that she “can’t say” when she and her fiancé will be getting married for privacy and security reasons, Nikki was a little more forthcoming when it came to her dress and told E! News that she chose a princess gown for her big day.

“I said yes to the dress!” Nikki told the outlet this week, revealing that she chose a gown by fashion designer Marchesa, who has previously dressed famous brides including Kate Hudson, Julianne Hough, and Blake Lively, for when she walks down the aisle.

Bella revealed that she knew instantly which Marchesa gown she wanted for her walk down the aisle to John and called the dress “the one” as soon as she laid eyes on it after seeing it on the runway during the designer’s spring fashion show earlier this year.

“I was like, ‘Okay, yes.’ And then I saw this dress and I was like, ‘That’s Princess Grace Kelly.’ Like that is what I want so bad,” Bella said of wedding dress shopping. “And so all the girls warned me, ‘Just so you know, like, even though you love it sometimes when you try something on it doesn’t work.’ I put it on and I was like this is the one.”

Brie said that she was also on hand to give her twin her opinion and admitted in the interview that she too fell in love with her sister’s wedding dress.

“She walked out and I was just like, ‘Whoa!'” Bella recalled of seeing her sister dressed up like a bride ahead of heading down the aisle with John.

As WWE fans will remember, Cena proposed to his future wife in the ring following their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania 33 on April 2.

Nikki and John have been teasing their upcoming wedding ever since and even admitted earlier this year that they certainly wouldn’t be against televising their nuptials for their fans to see.

“Why not?” Bella told Us Weekly in April when asked if she and Cena would be willing to put their wedding on TV after inviting fans into their lives on the E! reality series Total Divas and the twins’ subsequent spinoff Total Bellas for the past four years.

“How amazing would that be?” Nikki continued of potentially filming her and John’s upcoming wedding, joking that she’d want to get Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE, on the dancefloor for the cameras.

“Get Vince McMahon on the dance floor? I would love that,” Bella joked of her and Cena’s big day. “Maybe a slow dance with Vince? Vince, if you’re watching…”

What do you think of Nikki Bella and John Cena setting a wedding date? Are you excited to see Nikki’s Marchesa wedding dress?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]