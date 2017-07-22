‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Worries, Jason Gets Rough With Valentin, And Another Secret Threatens Naxie

General Hospital spoilers tease an action-packed week in Port Charles as Sonny (Maurice Benard) goes after the person who has been sending him threatening messages. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is going to be rough with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart).

Search for Spencer

General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 24 are going to involve more life-threatening moments. An alarming text will continue to haunt Sonny next week. This time, he is also going to receive a picture of Spencer (Nicholas Bechtel). The child is being detained in a basement somewhere, and General Hospital spoilers suggest the mob boss is also going to receive a location. This message will push him to take immediate action although he is going to experience a major disappointment.

The preview for Monday’s episode shows someone is going to take out a gun, but it seems like Sonny will be in no danger from whoever has been sending the message. When he arrives at the location, the place will be empty. However, later in the week, General Hospital spoilers tease Sam is going to confront him at gunpoint. There are some theories that Garvey (Rick Ravenello) is the person behind the threatening messages.

Catch up anytime! Full episodes of #GH are always available online —-> https://t.co/7NqaQNqZCj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 18, 2017

Jason will be helping Sonny find leads on Spencer’s whereabouts, and the guy will have Valentin stashed for questioning. The teaser for Monday’s episode shows Valentin tied up and Jason will use violence to force information out of him. General Hospital spoilers reveal Jason will take out a knife and demand the location of the child. Valentin is in big trouble, but it seems like he is going to survive this one although he might be sporting injuries from Jason’s rough treatment.

Unlikely Witness

While Jason is busy with Valentin and Sonny is trying to pursue the lead he received through text, someone will show up at the station with some clues about Spencer. Oscar (Garren Stitt) will talk to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about what he knows regarding the incident. Hopefully, Oscar knows enough details for the cops to learn where the child might be and who is responsible for the crime.

Giving a statement to the police will not be the only thing to occupy Oscar’s time, he will also receive an invitation to visit the Corinthos’ household. Carly (Laura Wright) finally opened up to Josslyn (Eden McCoy), and the two decided to hear each other out. General Hospital spoilers suggest mother and daughter already made a pact to overcome the teen drama. For her part, Carly wants to get to know Oscar better. Joss is opposed to the idea at first, but she would probably tell Oscar her mom wants to know him better. It seems like some issues within the Corinthos family are going to have some resolution. Needless to say, there are going to be bigger issues Laura needs to deal with later this week.

More Secrets

General Hospital spoilers reveal the highly awaited reunion between Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is going to happen next week. It’s been a while since the couple was together, and it’s going to be a heartfelt reunion. However, there are going to be secrets between the couple which could be the source of major conflicts.

Prior General Hospital spoilers revealed Nathan is not going to tell Maxie about Ask Man Landers and the deal with Amy. However, this is just one of the things Nathan is going to keep from his wife. Monday’s spoilers of General Hospital hint Mac (John J. York) is going to tell Nathan another secret which he should not reveal to Maxie. Apparently, Mac has some news, and he will ask Nathan to keep it between them. Of course, he doesn’t want anyone to know about it, but he will put special emphasis on not telling Maxie about it.

Secrets always have a way of becoming a big issue in relationships. There are no clues on what Mac’s news is about, but it would definitely be something major if he doesn’t want Maxie to know what it is. It seems like Nathan is going to promise Mac he is going to keep it secret. General Hospital spoilers hint Naxie is going to encounter major problems real soon.

WATCH: Laura, Jason, and Sonny have Valentin where they want him…

but where is Spencer?! #GH pic.twitter.com/Wu5J2ATAy7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 21, 2017

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]